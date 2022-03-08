ANGLESEY MINING PLC - General meeting approves move to AIM

Anglesey Mining plc

8 March 2022

Result of General Meeting held on 8 March 2022

At a general meeting of the Company held at 11.00 am on 8 March 2022, the resolution before the meeting was passed.

The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions:

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Withheld* Delisting from the Official List and Main Market and the application to trading on AIM 72,751,973 99.49 372,455 0.51 54,592

The Resolution was a Special Resolution.

Notes

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' each resolution. The percentage of votes cast excludes the Votes Withheld.

As at 8 March 2022, the Company's issued share capital and total voting rights consisted of 248,070,732 ordinary shares each carrying voting rights. There are no shares in treasury. As a result, proxy votes representing 30% of the voting capital were cast for the General Meeting.

The full text of the resolutions can be found for inspection on the National Storage Mechansim, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolution passed will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

