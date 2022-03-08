Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.03.2022 | 12:34
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ANGLESEY MINING PLC - General meeting approves move to AIM

ANGLESEY MINING PLC - General meeting approves move to AIM

PR Newswire

London, March 8

Anglesey Mining plc

8 March 2022

Result of General Meeting held on 8 March 2022

At a general meeting of the Company held at 11.00 am on 8 March 2022, the resolution before the meeting was passed.

The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions:

ResolutionVotes For%Votes Against%Votes Withheld*
Delisting from the Official List and Main Market and the application to trading on AIM72,751,97399.49372,4550.5154,592

The Resolution was a Special Resolution.

Notes

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' each resolution. The percentage of votes cast excludes the Votes Withheld.

As at 8 March 2022, the Company's issued share capital and total voting rights consisted of 248,070,732 ordinary shares each carrying voting rights. There are no shares in treasury. As a result, proxy votes representing 30% of the voting capital were cast for the General Meeting.

The full text of the resolutions can be found for inspection on the National Storage Mechansim, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolution passed will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

Jo Battershill, CEO +44 7540 366000

John Kearney, Chairman +1 416 362 6686

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

© 2022 PR Newswire
