ANGLESEY MINING PLC - General meeting approves move to AIM
PR Newswire
London, March 8
Anglesey Mining plc
8 March 2022
Result of General Meeting held on 8 March 2022
At a general meeting of the Company held at 11.00 am on 8 March 2022, the resolution before the meeting was passed.
The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions:
|Resolution
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Votes Withheld*
|Delisting from the Official List and Main Market and the application to trading on AIM
|72,751,973
|99.49
|372,455
|0.51
|54,592
The Resolution was a Special Resolution.
Notes
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' each resolution. The percentage of votes cast excludes the Votes Withheld.
As at 8 March 2022, the Company's issued share capital and total voting rights consisted of 248,070,732 ordinary shares each carrying voting rights. There are no shares in treasury. As a result, proxy votes representing 30% of the voting capital were cast for the General Meeting.
The full text of the resolutions can be found for inspection on the National Storage Mechansim, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolution passed will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information, please contact:
Jo Battershill, CEO +44 7540 366000
John Kearney, Chairman +1 416 362 6686
LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71