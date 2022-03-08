The "United Kingdom (UK) Defense Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UK's defense budget grew over the historic period, increasing from $47.1 billion in 2017 to $60.4 billion in 2021, reflecting a CAGR of 6.39% over the analysis period.
Over the forecast period, UK defense expenditure is expected to grow thanks to the current governments policy of using defense spending as an economic stimulant by investing in the domestic industry. As such the defense budget is anticipated to increase from $62.8 billion in 2022 to $68.8 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 2.27% over the forecast period.
The report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants.
It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.
This report offers detailed analysis of UK defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
Key Highlights
- Defense spending is used to stimulate the economy through investment in domestic industry and through the development of defense clusters.
- Investment is focused around new and innovative technologies
- Membership of NATO, and the threat of Russia, still dominate British defense policies. However, a gradual shift in focus to the Indo-pacific region is beginning
- There has been criticism of the MoD for continuing to fund failing and delayed projects such as Ajax.
Scope
- UK defense budget: detailed analysis of the UK's FY2021 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.
- Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of the UK's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of UK military regulation.
- Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to the UK are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.
- Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the UK's defense industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Defense Budget Assessment
- Budgeting Process
- Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast
- Drivers Of Defense Expenditure
- Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation
- Key Market Trends and Insights
- Military Doctrine And Security Environment
- Military Doctrine And Strategy
- Primary Threat Perception
- Political And Strategic Alliances
- Market Entry Strategy And Regulations
- Defense Procurement Bodies
- Funding Opportunities
- Trade Associations and Defence Clusters
- Types of Contracts and Opportunities
- Types of Procurement Procedure
- Top 500 UK Tenders November 2021
- Procurement Policy and Market Regulations
- Market Entry Routes
- Key Challenges
- Major Deals and M&A
- Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities
- Market Attractiveness, 2020-25
- Top Defense Segments By Value
- Import And Export Market Dynamics
- Import Market Dynamics
- Export Market Dynamics
- Defense Platform Acquisitions
- New Medium Helicopter
- Ajax
- Challenger
- Boxer
- MRV-P Group
- Mobile Fires Platform Program
- Project Mosquito
- Project Vixen
- MQ-9B Protector
- Dreadnaught-class
- Type
- Tempest sixth-generation fighter
- F-35B
- Multi-role Support Ship (MRSS)
- Astute-class
- Fleet Solid Support Ship (FSS)
- Fleet Size
- Competitive Landscape
- Defense Companies Operating In the UK
- Main Defense Companies
Companies Mentioned
- BAE Systems Plc
- The Boeing Co
- Lockheed Martin Co
- Saab
- Rolls-Royce
- Leonardo SpA
- MBDA
- Babcokc International plc
- General Dynamics European Land Systems
- Aeralis
- ARTEC
- RBSL
- General Atomics
- Spirit AeroSystems Belfast
- Northrop Grumman
- Oshkosh Defense LLC
- Rheinmetall AG
- Jacobs
- Thales
- Airbus SE
- L3 Harris Corporation
- Atlas Elektronik
- Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc
