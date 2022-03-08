The "United Kingdom (UK) Defense Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK's defense budget grew over the historic period, increasing from $47.1 billion in 2017 to $60.4 billion in 2021, reflecting a CAGR of 6.39% over the analysis period.

Over the forecast period, UK defense expenditure is expected to grow thanks to the current governments policy of using defense spending as an economic stimulant by investing in the domestic industry. As such the defense budget is anticipated to increase from $62.8 billion in 2022 to $68.8 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 2.27% over the forecast period.

The report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants.

It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

This report offers detailed analysis of UK defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Key Highlights

Defense spending is used to stimulate the economy through investment in domestic industry and through the development of defense clusters.

Investment is focused around new and innovative technologies

Membership of NATO, and the threat of Russia, still dominate British defense policies. However, a gradual shift in focus to the Indo-pacific region is beginning

There has been criticism of the MoD for continuing to fund failing and delayed projects such as Ajax.

Scope

UK defense budget: detailed analysis of the UK's FY2021 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of the UK's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of UK military regulation.

Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to the UK are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the UK's defense industry.

Who Should Buy

Defence Startups, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Defence Planners, Aerospace and Defence Integrators, Venture Capital Firms, Government Agencies, Head of Marketing, Head of Sales, CEOs and Senior Executives.

The concerned stakeholders can utilize the report to identify high growth segments and customize their offerings to match the project requirements.

The Venture Capital Firms can utilize the project details, growth rate, and market size to identify and fund high potential startups.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Key Market Trends and Insights

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Primary Threat Perception

Political And Strategic Alliances

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Defense Procurement Bodies

Funding Opportunities

Trade Associations and Defence Clusters

Types of Contracts and Opportunities

Types of Procurement Procedure

Top 500 UK Tenders November 2021

Procurement Policy and Market Regulations

Market Entry Routes

Key Challenges

Major Deals and M&A

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness, 2020-25

Top Defense Segments By Value

Import And Export Market Dynamics

Import Market Dynamics

Export Market Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

New Medium Helicopter

Ajax

Challenger

Boxer

MRV-P Group

Mobile Fires Platform Program

Project Mosquito

Project Vixen

MQ-9B Protector

Dreadnaught-class

Type

Tempest sixth-generation fighter

F-35B

Multi-role Support Ship (MRSS)

Astute-class

Fleet Solid Support Ship (FSS)

Fleet Size

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In the UK

Main Defense Companies

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems Plc

The Boeing Co

Lockheed Martin Co

Saab

Rolls-Royce

Leonardo SpA

MBDA

Babcokc International plc

General Dynamics European Land Systems

Aeralis

ARTEC

RBSL

General Atomics

Spirit AeroSystems Belfast

Northrop Grumman

Oshkosh Defense LLC

Rheinmetall AG

Jacobs

Thales

Airbus SE

L3 Harris Corporation

Atlas Elektronik

Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc

