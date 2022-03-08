Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2022) - MyndTec Inc. (CSE: MYTC) ("MyndTec" or the "Company"), an emerging trailblazer in neurological rehabilitation, today announced that it has received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") 510(k) clearance for MyndMove 2.0, its second generation neuromodulation MyndMove System.

"This is a very exciting time for the Company as we advance into the strategic re-launch of MyndMove devices in the United States through our distribution partner, LBB Applied Technology, LLC to offer clinicians a device that delivers effective therapy at clinic or home environments, without compromising patient comfort, through our proprietary design," stated Craig Leon, CEO of MyndTec.

The MyndMove System is a touch screen, eight-channel neuromodulation device that delivers short electrical pulses to stimulate muscle contractions and enhance motor recovery following stroke or spinal cord injury. The MyndMove System includes a stimulator unit, electrodes, hand and foot switches, an optional cart, and integrated software that allows the user to choose from a number of pre-programmed stimulation protocols, to customize the stimulation intensities for each patient and document the treatments provided.

About MyndTec

Co-founded in 2008 by Dr. Milos Popovic, MyndTec is a Canadian medical technology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative products that improve function, maximize independence and enhance the quality of life for individuals who have suffered injury to the central nervous system as a result of stroke, spinal cord injury and certain traumatic brain injuries. The Company develops non-invasive neurological and nervous system electrical stimulation therapeutics for the treatment of neurological diseases and injury specifically targeted to markets with large, growing and global patient populations. The Company's flagship product MyndMove is a non-invasive functional electrical stimulation-based intervention. MyndMove uses neuroplasticity mechanisms to stimulate development of new neural efferent and afferent pathways allowing patients to re-establish voluntary movement and improve independence in their activities of daily living. The MyndMove system offers trained therapists the ability to assist individuals affected with paralysis to improve voluntary control of their limbs. The MyndMove therapy system offers a broad spectrum of sophisticated functional electrical stimulation software protocols which therapists customize to patient needs to enable meaningful controlled movements via proprietary stimulation technology.

