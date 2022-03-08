Goodbody Health Inc.: Goodbody Health Announces Blood Testing Technology Roll Out

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Goodbody Health Inc. (CSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) (Goodbody Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following a pilot project using new technology to deliver accessible, fast (available in less than 10 minutes) blood test results in the local community, it has ordered a first tranche of 100 Abbott blood testing machines (the "Abbott Machines") for its existing UK clinic network.

Using the Abbott Machines, Goodbody Health will administer blood tests with respect to lipids (heart / cholesterol) and diabetes through the Company's clinics. By identifying issues relating to heart health and diabetes through its blood testing, the Company hopes to help customers take control through making healthy lifestyle changes and further the Company's mission of helping people 'know more, live better'.

According to Diabetes UK (https://www.diabetes.org.uk/professionals/position-statements-reports/statistics), more than 4.9 million people have diabetes in the UK with 850,000 currently living with Type 2 diabetes yet to be diagnosed. If nothing changes, they predict that 5.5 million people will have diabetes in the UK by 2023.

According to Public Health England (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/health-matters-preventing-cardiovascular-disease/health-matters-preventing-cardiovascular-disease), one in four deaths in England, based on data from 2016, was caused by cardiovascular disease. Following this report, Public Health England estimates ongoing Healthcare costs in England will amount to £7.4 billion per year.

In January, Parliament's health and social care committee said the NHS faces an "unquantifiable challenge" to deal with patients who have not been treated because many have health conditions that have yet to be identified. Pointing to figures showing that 5.8 million patients are waiting for planned care like routine operations, he warned that the number "could double by 2025" and that the NHS faces an "unquantifiable challenge in tackling a backlog of cases caused by the pandemic".

With the phase one rollout of the Abbott Machines, Goodbody Health will be able to offer blood testing in over 150 UK locations through its clinic network and its partnership with Superdrug.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said: "I am pleased that we are able to use technology, in the local community, to offer customers the opportunity to undertake a fast health check of their blood, the results of which can enable them to make decisions to improve their lives."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc Howells

Chief Executive Officer

Goodbody Health Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com

www.goodbodyhealth.com

Anne Tew

Chief Financial Officer

Goodbody Health Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com

www.goodbodyhealth.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Goodbody Health's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to: the blood testing provided by the Company; the Company's plans with respect to the Abbott Machines; the identification of issues relating to heart health and diabetes; the incidence of diabetes; expected healthcare costs and the ability of test results to enable customers to make decisions to improve their lives.

Although Goodbody Health believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. This is due to the interrelationship between the future services offered by the NHS at no cost, comparative competitor services and other future health factors as well as the reliance on the growth of the partner clinic network and their ability to deliver the services as planned.

Goodbody Health does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws

SOURCE: Goodbody Health Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/691798/Goodbody-Health-Announces-Blood-Testing-Technology-Roll-Out