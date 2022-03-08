Fearless Films Announces $10 Million Public Offering Under Regulation A+

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Fearless Films, Inc. ("Fearless" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:FERL) a development stage company focused on developing and acquiring distinctive film properties of high quality, announced the launch of a Regulation A+, Tier 2 equity financing of up to $10 million (the "Public Offering"). Investors may review the offering circular and other filings on the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") website.

"Over the past 36 months, we have endeavored to put Fearless into position to develop its library of film scripts and have made significant progress towards that goal," said Fearless CEO Victor Altomare. "This offering is the culmination of an effort to maintain disclosure of current information, publish audited financials and now begin the process of expanding our library of films. The additional capital will enable Fearless' plans to develop both the existing library of film scripts, including Young Gangsters of America, and reintroduce our library of completed films back into the market."

The Regulation A+ offering was qualified by the SEC on January 7, 2022. The Company expects to use the funding primarily for film development, marketing, research and development, and general corporate purposes.

About Fearless Films, Inc.

Fearless Films, Inc. is an independent full-service production Company founded by award-winning actor/ producer Victor Altomare along with award-winning writer and director Goran Kalezic. The service scope specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution.

The Company trades on the OTC Pink tier of the OTC market. Investors can find stock price quotes and market Information for the Company on: http://www.otcmarkets.com/

Visit us at: http://fearless.film

