Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Metals Announces Appointment of New VP of Exploration and Promotion of Michael Henrichsen to Chief Geological Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Kingsley as its new Vice President, Exploration, and the promotion of Michael Henrichsen, P.Geo, to Chief Geological Officer from Chief Geologist.

Mr. Kingsley is an exploration geologist with over 18 years of precious and base metal exploration experience at multiple operations in the Americas (Peru, Canada, Alaska). He has held senior exploration roles at Whitehorse Gold Corp. and Trevali Mining Corp. and has a proven track record of discovery and project development. He holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Geological and Earth Sciences/Geosciences from the University of Idaho and a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Geology/Earth Science from the University of the Pacific.

Ivan Bebek, President and CEO commented, "We are excited to welcome Tim to the Coppernico team as we build a premier South American exploration company focused on a portfolio of world-class exploration opportunities. Tim has an impressive background that ranges from greenfields through to operating mines, his experience and expertise will play a key role in achieving our ambitious exploration goals."

The importance of Mr. Henrichsen's role in management, and particularly in the identification of the Company's Sombrero Project, is reflected in his title as the Company's Chief Geological Officer (CGO). As CGO, Mr. Henrichsen will be the senior officer overseeing the Company's project evaluation and exploration strategies. Mr. Henrichsen was the global structural geologist at Newmont and has worked extensively at major gold camps in South America.

Michael Henrichsen, Chief Geological Officer stated "I would like to express my appreciation to the Board for their support in my appointment as CGO. I want to add that it is a great pleasure to welcome Tim to Coppernico Metals. His exploration philosophy and skills are the right combination to generate the thinking required to make a major discovery and we look forward to working with him as we move ahead with aggressive plans to explore our projects."

About Coppernico

Coppernico Metals Inc. is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold and nickel deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record in raising capital, discovery, and monetization of exploration successes. The Company is currently focused on the Sombrero and Takana projects in Peru. Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently an unlisted reporting issuer and is seeking Canadian and U.S. listings. For more information, visit www.coppernicometals.com.

