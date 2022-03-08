UKRAINE - A leading organization for refugees' inclusion, SINGA, deploys citizen accommodation platform in multiple European countries

PARIS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the war in Ukraine, SINGA, a global organization that brings together local and newcomers (asylum seekers, refugees..), supports the development of citizen hosting programs for refugees in multiple European countries.

More than one million refugees have already fled Ukraine in the past week. This war could generate the largest migration movement of the century in Europe. This tragedy is provoking a new wave of solidarity throughout Europe. In this context, SINGA plans to expand its citizen accommodation methodology "J'accueille" ("I welcome") in multiple European countries. In France and Belgium, hundreds of families have already come forward to SINGA's program to open their doors to people forced into exile. The registration rate is 20 times higher than usual.

This program allows citizens who have a spare room to host refugees for a few months, so that they can focus on their projects. Created in 2015, this accommodation program has proven its effectiveness: the people who enter the program are four times more likely to have a job and six times more likely to find independent, permanent housing. It has already facilitated the reception of Afghan refugees in August 2021.

SINGA wants to deploy this solution in the countries bordering Ukraine: Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldavia; and in the European countries that welcome refugees, especially the UK, Germany, Spain and Italy.

The development in Europe will take place through partnerships and the sharing of SINGA's methodology and know-how by providing social support, networking, mediation skills and tools to all NGOs and citizen groups that express the need. "Citizen hosting is a powerful solution. Having developed a real expertise since 2015, it is important for us to pass it on to any organization wishing to support citizens in this approach" says Vincent Berne, Director of the french hosting program.

SINGA stands for a sustainable inclusion policy for all people in exile, on a long term basis."Migration has been changing in scale. This phenomenon is bound to intensify due to global warming and the multiplication of geopolitical crises. This situation only demonstrates the need to implement a policy of hospitality and sustainable inclusion for all exiled people in the world", declares Benoît Hamon, CEO of SINGA Global.

Link to full Press release - UKRAINE - SINGA deploys citizen hosting platform in multiple European countries - Singa (wearesinga.com)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761928/SINGA_Logo.jpg

Media Contact: communication@singa.io