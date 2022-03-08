Warehouse Robotics Market to Reach $15.79 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 13.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for automation due to prevailing competition in e-commerce, surge in number of stock keeping units, and advancements in automation technologies drive the growth of the global warehouse robotics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Warehouse Robotics Market by Product Type (Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Scara Robots, Parallel Robots, and Cartesian Robots), Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Transportation, and Packaging), and End User (E-Commerce, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal and Machinery, Chemical, Rubber & Plastics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global warehouse robotics market was estimated at $4.40 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $15.79 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in demand for automation due to prevailing competition in e-commerce, surge in number of stock keeping units, and advancements in automation technologies drive the growth of the global warehouse robotics market. On the other hand, high initial cost related to training & deployment, threat of job displacement, and difficulties in interacting with robots for some end users restrain the growth to some extent. However, adoption of warehouse robotics by SMEs and growing e-commerce industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

Lack of raw materials and manpower during the lockdown led to a steep decline in manufacturing activities, which in turn gave way to dwindling demand for warehouse robotics, thereby impacting the market negatively.

However, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The mobile robots segment to retain the lion's share-

By type, the mobile robots segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-fourth of the global warehouse robotics market. Increase in use of mobile robots in various industry verticals such as automotive, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals drives the growth of the segment. The Cartesian robots segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.4% throughout the forecast period. The fact that Cartesian robot systems provide the advantage of better positioning accuracy fuels the segment growth.

The e-commerce segment to dominate by 2030-

By industry vertical, the e-commerce segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding around one-fifth of the global warehouse robotics market. Growth in the e-commerce sector gives way to rise in demand for robots for handling operations in warehouses, thereby driving the segment growth. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, North America dominated in 2020, garnering around one-third of the global warehouse robotics market. The market across LAMEA, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.0% throughout the forecast period. This is because e-commerce in LAMEA is growing at a rapid pace.

Key players in the industry-

Fanuc Corporation

Kuka AG

Electric Corp.

Amazon Robotics (Amazon.Com Inc.)

Yamaha Robotics

ABB Ltd.

Fetch Robotics Inc.

Siemens AG

Locus Robotics

Yaskawa

Omron Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

