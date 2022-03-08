Middle East Media Research Institute: Mark International Women's Day 2022 - Support The MEMRI Women's Studies Project

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / To mark International Women's Day 2022, today, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) is highlighting its focus on women's issues in the Arab and Muslim world. The MEMRI Women's Studies Project researches, examines, translates, and analyzes Arab and Muslim primary media sources in order to report on women's status, struggles, with the aim of helping advance and promote women's rights in the region.

ABOUT THE WOMEN'S STUDIES PROJECT

The Women's Studies Initiative is a major focus of the MEMRI Reform Project. The Reform Project, established in 2002, identifies and supports advocates of reform and human rights in the Arab and Muslim world who speak out against violent extremism, discrimination, and antisemitism.

The project's research, translations, and analyses highlighting voices of reform in the Arab and Muslim world are crucial resources for keeping policymakers, media organizations, and the public at large informed about these issues. Its publication of translations of articles by reformists and videos of discussions of reform, and analysis pieces on relevant topics, serve the project's goal of giving Arab and Muslim reformists a platform from which they can reach out to their societies and to religious, political, and educational leaders, and of providing Western policymakers with a solid basis for long-term strategic plans for supporting their efforts.

RECENT RESEARCH FROM THE WOMEN'S STUDIES PROJECT

Research About Advocates Supporting Women's Rights

#9810 - Saudi Journalist: The Opinions Of Men Who Reject Women's Rights Must Not Be Accepted

#9559 - Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) Reports Its 'Buildings Have Been Occupied By Taliban Forces': 'We Fear The Taliban Would Not Allow Female Staff To Continue To Carry Out Their Duties'

#9558 - Queen Soraya Of Afghanistan: The First Afghan Woman To Serve As Minister Of Education

#9454 - Kurdish Journalist: Women's Liberation Skipped The Arab World

#9197 - Kuwaiti Morning Show Delves Into 'Honor Killings' - Syrian Journalist Lin Al-Atrash: Some Girls Shame Their Families And Deserve a Beating'; Tunisian Journalist Safa Jabou: Violence Is Never The Answer

#9194 - Yemeni Women's Rights Activist Nada Al-Ahdal's Participation In Qatari Conference On Marriage Sparks Uproar

#9267 - Jordanian Parliament Debate On Constitutional Amendment Regarding Women's Rights Turns Into Brawl

#8933 - Women In Gaza Protest The Killing Of 18-Year-Old Estabrag Baraka, Beaten To Death By Her Husband, Demand Death Penalty: We Want Estabrag To Be The Last Oppressed Woman

#8907 - Saudi Islamic Scholar Ahmed Al-Ghamdi: Women Should Be Appointed As Judges, Muftis, Lawyers; I Support Women Being Part Of The Shura Authority In Saudi Arabia

#1607 - Syrian Women's Organizations And Women's Rights Activists: Islamic Opposition Organizations Backed By Turkey Are Inciting Against Us, Putting Our Lives In Danger

#1605 - Memorandum Of Understanding Signed With UN On Promoting Women's Rights Sparks Opposition In Libya

#1601 - After No Women Were Elected In Qatar's First Parliamentary Elections, Qatari Public Figures And Journalists Blame 'Tribalist Patriarchal Society'

Research About Extremist Opposition To Women's Rights

#9411 - Palestinian Islamic Scholar Yousef Makharzah: Don't Let Your Disobedient Wife Destroy Your Honor - Beat Her If You Must; Men Are Inherently Superior To Women

#9452 - Dr. Ziyad Miqdad, Head Of Fatwa Committee At The Islamic University Of Gaza: Like A Father Beats His Son, Or A Mother Her Daughter, Wife-Beating Should Be Therapeutic, Not Vindictive

#9359 - Ahmad Karima, Professor Of Islamic Law At Egypt's Al-Azhar University: Islam Permits Beating One's Wife As A Disciplinary Measure, But It Is Not A Religious Duty

#9338 - Syrian Quran Reciter Zaki Al-Asali On MB TV: Polygamy Serves The Interests Of Women, Ensures They Have A Husband; I Married Second, Third Wives Because I Love My First Wife So Much

#9315 - Texas Islamic Scholar Abdulrazzak Junaid: Feminism Aims To Enslave Women In Capitalist Society; Islam Has Given Women Their Rights At A Level No Western Society Can Match

#9244 - Iraqi Tribal Leader Mzahim Ahmed Alhwait: It Is Permissible To Rape The Wives Of ISIS Members; We Will Do To Them What They Did To Us; International Human Rights Organizations Help ISIS

#9154 - Palestinian Islamic Scholar Sheikh Abd Al-Bari Khilla: Women Can Be Judges But Not In Cases Of Islamic Punishments - They Cannot Bear To Watch Beheadings, And Might Rule Against Flogging

#9106 - Egyptian Islamic Scholar Dr. Yosry Gabr On Wife Beating In Islam: If She Is Nasty And Does Not Want To Understand - Beat Her To Instill Discipline, But Not In Public

#8982 - Dr. Ziyad Miqdad, Head Of Fatwa Committee At The Islamic University Of Gaza: Like A Father Beats His Son, Or A Mother Her Daughter, Wife-Beating Should Be Therapeutic, Not Vindictive

#8951 - Palestinian Islamic Scholar Mraweh Nassar: Western Society Attacks Islam For Sanctioning Polygamy Yet It Is Full of Infidelity; Christian Monks Would Fornicate With Nuns, Kill Their Fetuses

#264 - Counter-Rallies By Islamist Groups In Pakistan On International Women's Day

Jihad And Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Reports [for subscribers only]

Sudanese Pro-Al-Qaeda Cleric: Women Seeking Education Is Imitation Of West, Blow To Modesty

After Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Shoot Women And Children In Al-Hol Camp, ISIS Supporters Threaten SDF, Vow To Liberate Camp

Pro-Al-Qaeda Women's Magazine Publishes Article On Bitcoin By Jihadi Ideologue Abu Qatadah Al-Filastini

Afghan Taliban Leader's Decree On Women's Rights Avoids Talking About Women's Inclusion In Government Ministries

Taliban Magazine: The West Advocates For Women's Rights Only To Abuse Women; Pro-Taliban Women's Protests Prove That The Occupation's Efforts To Corrupt Women Were In Vain

Cover Article Of Pro-Qaeda Women's Magazine Describes U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan As Military, Moral Defeat For Entire West

Article In Pro-Al-Qaeda Women's Magazine Denounces Western Focus On Afghan Women's Rights As Hypocritical, Part Of "Zionist-Crusader War" On Islam

Frenchwomen in Syria Renounce Citizenship: We Left France To Practice Islam Freely, We No Longer Want To Be French

Prominent Pro-ISIS Woman Writer Ahlam Al-Nasr Calls On Muslim Women To Actively Contribute In Supporting ISIS And Comply With Shari'a Rules When Communicating With Men

Pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Media Group Defends Practice Of Publishing Material Written By Women

Pro-Al-Qaeda Women Magazine Calls For Supporting Muslims of Rohingya During Ramadan, Condemns Secularism As 'Diabolic' Means To Thwart Sharia, Claims France's Proposed Ban On Hijab, Egypt's 'Parade Of Pharaohs' Are Part Of War On Islam

Syrian Opposition Website: Hizbullah Brigades Establishes Women's Unit in Eastern Syria

Pro-ISIS Media Groups Launch Campaign To Free Women Held In Refugee Camps In Syria

Idlib-Based Jihadi Group Claims IED Attack On Turkish Military Convoy To 'Avenge Muslim Women Who Were Insulted For Wearing Niqab'

ISIS Escalates Its New Tactic: Targeting Women In Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan

Telegram Channel Raises Funds For Women Prisoners In Syria's Al-Hol Camp, Shares Photo Of Cash, Food, Solicits Further Donations

ISIS Executes Six Members Of Family, Including Two Women, Accused Of Spying For PMU

Following The Killing Of Three Women Journalists, ISIS Claims Killing Woman 'Spy' In Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Pro-Al-Qaeda Women's Magazine Urges Muslims To Help Uyghurs Via Jihad Against China, Boycotting Chinese Products

Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) Reports [for subscribers only]

International Neo-Nazi Livestream Participants Discuss Holocaust Denial And Participation Of Women And Children In Group Events

Incels Celebrate Plymouth, U.K Shooting, Including The Killing Of Children, Blame Women For Causing Attack, Call For More Attacks

Neo-Nazis Discuss Social Media Censorship, COVID-19 Vaccine, Promote Joining White Supremacist Groups; Claim White Women Are 'Enemies To The Movement'

Incels Discuss Self-Identified 'Incel' With U.S. Military Training Who Is Charged With Attempting To Conduct A Mass Shooting Of Women

Female Member Of Neo-Nazi Group Organizes Support For Prisoners

Neo-Nazi Woman, Admin Of Antisemitic Telegram Channel And Member of White Supremacist Group, Arrested For Aggravated Harassment And Making Graffiti

Despite Ban From Platform, Online Neo-Nazi Beauty Pageant Returns; Top Contestants Are From U.S. And Europe

