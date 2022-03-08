CLIQ Digital showed strong profitable growth in its FY21 results, driven by increased marketing spend with a focus on direct media buying. Enriched content on its platform across all channels was also vital for developing its customer base, both in number and lifetime value. The company also announced a proposed 136% y-o-y rise in its dividend to €1.10 (c 5.5% yield), as a result of its strong trading and 40% payout policy. We have left our FY22 forecasts virtually unchanged from our last update and we now introduce our FY23 forecasts, showing our expectation for CLIQ's positive momentum to continue into FY23.

