Reports And Data: Expanded Polystyrene Market Size To Reach USD 15.06 Billion In 2030 | Rising Demand For Expanded Polystyrene For The Packaging Of Foods And Beverages Are Some Of The Key Factors Driving EPS Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market size is expected to reach USD 15.06 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing usage of expanded polystyrene for the foaming of helmets and seat covers and rising demand for expanded polystyrene for the packaging of foods and beverages are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of steel fiber to reinforce expanded polystyrene in the construction industry is expected to drive the market between 2022 and 2030. Increasing adoption of expanded polystyrene for the packaging of foods and beverages is expected to boost the growth of the expanded polystyrene market in the near future. Expanded polystyrene packaging helps retain the vitamin C content of the fruits and vegetables for a longer period than other food packaging materials, which has led to an increasing demand for expanded polystyrene.

Additionally, expanded polystyrene has better mechanical and thermal properties and is unaffected by humidity as it does not absorb water or water vapor. This is another factor increasing the demand for expanded polystyrene for the packaging of foods and beverages and driving the revenue growth of the market in the near future. Furthermore, increasing adoption of expanded polystyrene for the foaming of helmets seats and its wide usage in the automotive industry is another factor that is expected to propel the revenue growth of the market.

Request a Sample Report - https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1012

However, concerns regarding the ban on using the expanded polystyrene are some factors that could hamper the revenue growth of the market. Expanded polystyrene is slowly degradable, and improper decomposition could lead to leaching the chemicals into the environment and be harmful to water resources. This could hamper the revenue growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Foaming segment is expected to register steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing usage of expanded polystyrene for the foaming of helmets, car seats, and others is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Electronic segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing demand for the packaging of electronic products for better product handling during transportation is expected to increase the revenue growth of the segment.

Shape molding segment is expected to account for considerable revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing demand for shape molding of expanded polystyrene for wide applications in the construction and packaging industries is driving revenue growth of the segment.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1012

· The market in Europe is expected to register considerable revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of expanded polystyrene due to rapid growth in the building and construction industry is driving expanded polystyrene market revenue growth. Increasing demand for expanded polystyrene due to its machinal properties, which makes it useful in roof and floor insulation, is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Arkema S.A, Alpek, S.A.B de C.V, S.A.B de C.V, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Styro Limited, Kaneka Corporation, Nova Chemical Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, and Epsilyte LLC.

In October 2021 , Arkema SA announced Polyamide II powder production on its Changsu facility in China . Arkema SA's investment will help meet the rising demand for advanced bio-circular materials in Asia Pacific . Rilsan Polyamide II powders are now manufactured in France from renewable castor beans and are utilized in residential appliances, energy-efficient transport, and advanced additive manufacturing (3D printing).

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/expanded-polystyrene-eps-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global expanded polystyrene market based on product type, application, material, process, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

White Expanded Polystyrene



Grey Expanded Polystyrene



Black Expanded Polystyrene

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Packaging



Insulation



Foaming



Component Manufacturing



Chemical Intermediat

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Expanded Beads



Raw Beads

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Shape Molding



Black Molding

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Electronics



Construction



Automotive



Consumer Goods



Foods & Beverages



Others

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1012

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

a. U.S. b. c.

Europe

a. Germany

b. UK

c. France

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. Sweden

g. BENELUX

h. Rest of Europe

a. b. UK c. d. e. f. g. BENELUX h. Rest of

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Kore

e. Rest of APAC

a. b. c. d. South Kore e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

a. b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Israel

e. Rest of MEA

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Oleate esters market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors driving market revenue growth are ethyl oleate\'s excellent solubility which allows it to be used in a wide variety of products and formulations.

Smart textiles market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors driving market revenue growth are rising demand for smart textiles across various industries

RTV Silicone Rubber Market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors providing impetus to market revenue growth are Increased RTV demand of silicone from different industries, such as automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, medical devices and others.

Synthetic rope market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors providing impetus to market revenue growth are growing popularity of synthetic rope which is linked to its increased use in various industries due to its superior ability to handle large items.

Industrial lubricants market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing demand for low viscosity fluids and greases in the automotive sector and new eco-friendly lubricants that have been innovated due to negative environmental impact of petroleum-based lubricants.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-expanded-polystyrene-eps-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg