Luggage To Ship Inc.: Meeting the Unmet Market Demand LuggageToShip.com Launched Ship and Storage Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / LuggageToShip.com, a leading and tech-enabled one-stop-shop online platform for shipping luggage, boxes, golf clubs, skis, snowboards, sports equipment, and exhibition items, domestic and worldwide, door to door, today announced it launched the Ship and Storage services by adding convenient moving and smart storage services to its signature Luggage To Ship service. The Company seeks access to a broader geographical footprint and plans to scale its suite of offerings to these new markets, reaching 60% of Americans.

Luggage To Ship was founded as an on-demand luggage shipping, boxes moving, golf and ski sports travelling service platform. Branded as "Luggage To Ship", the company is among one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States of America, according to Inc. 5000. LuggageToShip.com has pioneered a straightforward process of forwarding luggage, boxes, skis, snowboards, by leveraging proprietary technology as well as trusted relationships with a comprehensive network of logistics partners, resulting in unparalleled reliability. LuggageToShip.com built an industry-leading set of online tools that allow clients to generate pricing, securely book online and track shipment real-time, and to instantly identify the most reliable, convenient and cost-effective method of shipment for each individual booking.

"Over the past years, Luggage To Ship has been on a mission to help people through important life events, whether you are travelling, moving, or study abroad," said Mike Ulker, founder and CEO of Luggage To Ship. "We're building a one-stop-shop online service platform for shipping, moving, and travelling; the addition of Ship and Storage service platform will allow us to serve more businesses and customers more than ever."

Since the onset of the pandemic, the moving and storage industries have seen huge growth in demand as Americans work from home, relocate to suburban locations, or adopt a digital nomadic lifestyle. The occupancy rates and rents on shipping and storage are at record highs. At the same time, there are high unmet market demands on convenience and technology from shipping and storage service providers. More Americans are using shipping and storage combined services than ever before.

Luggage To Ship has seen an increased demand for its convenient moving and smart storage services. The recent growth, alongside the upcoming expansion, will allow the company to explore new services, as well as opportunities for national and worldwide expansion.

About Luggage To Ship

LuggageToShip.com is among one of the fastest growing private companies in the America, and a leading and tech-enabled online platform provides shipping of door-to-door luggage, boxes, golf clubs, skis and snowboard, delivery to more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. Offering a range of specialized options allowing clients the convenience of traveling without their luggage, its multiple services and price points to fit the requirements of almost any itinerary.

LuggageToShip.com has pioneered a straightforward process of forwarding luggage by leveraging proprietary technology as well as trusted relationships with a comprehensive network of logistics partners, resulting in unparalleled reliability. LuggageToShip.com built an industry-leading set of online tools that allow clients to generate pricing, securely book online and track luggage and sports equipment real-time, and to instantly identify the most reliable, convenient and cost-effective method of shipment for each individual booking.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used within this press release, the words "outlook," "guidance," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "should," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to, statements about the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering of securities by the Company and the use of net proceeds of such offering. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

