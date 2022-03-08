Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International Reports JP Carey Enterprises, Inc.'s and 3A Capital Establishment's Notes Have Been Fully Paid

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO) , a US holding corporation and leading global player in the tech and eCommerce industries specializing in fine and fashion jewelry has announced both JP Carey Enterprises, Inc. and 3A Capital Establishment have been fully paid. Both companies were instrumental in the funding of two significant acquisitions which expanded Bergio's brand portfolio, boosted its D2C (direct to consumer capabilities), and provided worldwide exposure. Now that all 3 companies that originally funded this growth have been fully paid, Bergio's balance sheet, and stockholder equity has positively improved in a significant way.

The payment of these notes comes as Bergio continues an impressive run of financial success from 2021 leading into 2022, reporting consecutive quarterly revenue increases. Adding to its expansion plans into new markets and new platforms plus the upcoming Mother's Day, the second most important seasonal event of the year, will drive monumental sales for the company.

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International stated, "Now that all 3 notes have been fully paid, dilution will decrease drastically which should positively reflect on the stock price going forward. All the successful results from last year's financial decisions are reflected on our top and bottom line as mentioned in our previous press release. Every money raised was used strictly for the acquisition and working capital for Aphrodite's and Gearbubble."

He continued, "We are still forging forward with additional acquisitions that will fit our growth model with suitable brands that align with Bergio's portfolio and complement our supply chain logistics. Now that we have created the foundation from assimilating the previous year's acquisitions, it's much easier to add other acquisitions. This is because in a short period of time we have become vertically integrated and control every aspect of our business."

Berge also mentioned, "In a short period of one year, Bergio International became the leading fashion tech brand in the jewelry industry. And, now that we are moving forward with the addition of Bergio's signature fine and bridal line with strong D2C capabilities, Bergio will come full circle to offer its existing millions of customers, high-quality fashion as well as bridal and fine jewelry."

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

