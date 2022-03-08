Implantable Defibrillators Market to generate $5.61 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in incidences of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and technological advancements drive the growth of the global implantable defibrillators market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Implantable Defibrillators Market by Product Type [Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (T-ICDs), Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (S-ICDS), and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D)]: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global implantable defibrillators industry generated $3.30 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.61 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2091

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in incidences of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and technological advancements drive the growth of the global implantable defibrillators market. However, high cost and unfavorable reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for ICDs for patients with nonischemic cardiomyopathy presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 infection impacts the cardiovascular system. It leads to myocardial injury, arrhythmias, intravascular thrombosis, and sudden cardiac death. As reports have found the link between Covid-19 activity and cardiac arrests, the demand for implantable defibrillators increased during the pandemic.

The cases of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in Covid-19 patients increased and raised concerns for clinicians. The episodes of defibrillator shocks increased during the hospitalization of patients suffering from Covid-19 infection. This, in turn, led to increased demand for implantable defibrillators.

The subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs) segment to maintain its lead position by 2030

Based on type, the subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs) segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global implantable defibrillators market, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to its usage for treatment of heart disorders for high precision and targeted functioning. However, the cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (Crt-D) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption rate with growing incidences of heart diseases and failures.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2091

North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share of the global implantable defibrillators market, and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in incidence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), increase in the adoption of S-ICDs, and availability of advanced healthcare facilities. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, owing to high population base and improvement in patient awareness about ICD devices.

Leading Market Players

Abbott

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

Imricor Medical Systems

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LivaNova Plc Company

Medtronic Plc

Microport Scientific Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Digital Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Body Temperature Monitoring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Infection Control Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Laboratory Filtration Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Over The Counter (OTC) Test Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Fertility Test Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Mother & Child Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg