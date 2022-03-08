Antibody Therapy Market Expected to Reach US$ 727.78 Bn in 2032, with a Favourable CAGR of 13.2%, Says Future Market Insights

A comprehensive analysis on the Antibody Therapy market by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Type and End Use over the next 10-years.

DUBAI, UAE, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an estimated CAGR of 12.8% during the projected period, the antibody therapy market share is expected to reach US$ 700 Billion by 2032, from US$ 186 Bn in a report published by FMI. The study finds that the rising demand for Humira proportionately reflects on the adoption of antibody therapy.

Attributes Details Antibody Therapy Market Size (2027) US$ 248.9 Bn Antibody Therapy Market Size CAGR (2022-2032) 13.2% Antibody Therapy Market Attraction Research and development in developing novel medicines to offer favourable opportunities.

COVID-19 has caused the world to come to a halt. We know that this health crisis had a significant impact on businesses in all different types of businesses. The pandemic is expected to have an effect on almost every part of the economy. The healthcare industry had a big problem at the start of the supply chain.

Trade growth for mono clone antibody treatment has slowed down for the big players in the market. If you look at the information on monoclonal antibody therapy in the market, it's broken down into human monoclonal antibody, humanized antibody, a chimeric antibody, and murine monoclonal antibody treatment.

The human monoclonal antibody segment was in charge of the top spot. The rise in sales and demand for Humira is propelling the antibody therapy market growth. Monoclonal antibody treatment is quickly becoming an effective and remarkable tool for treating long-term illnesses, especially cancer.

The desire for Regeneron IV treatment is becoming stronger, which has led to a rise in the sales of many drugs, including Herceptin and Humira, among others. This has led the biggest pharmaceutical companies to spend more money on research into monoclonal antibody IV treatment.

The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is running phase II medical tests on Tezepelumab, which could help treat atopic dermatitis. The antibody therapy market is also expected to be fuelled by people who are in the pipeline for jobs in the near future.

Biosimilars of existing mAb therapeutics are also helping in the antibody therapy market growth since the controlling bodies have given the go-ahead for them to come into the market.

Key Takeaways:

Autoimmune disorders will continue to dominate the antibody therapy market throughout the projected period, owing to the global prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, uveitis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Additionally, the industry is fuelled by the availability of drugs like Humira, a completely human monoclonal antibody authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

On the other hand, the utilization of IV monoclonal antibody treatment in the treatment of cancer is growing quickly, owing to increased approvals and significant investment in research efforts, which contribute to the segment's highest CAGR.

According to end-user, hospitals generate the most income in the market due to rising patient choice in recent years due to the incidence of hospital-associated cases.

Additionally, manufacturers of these therapeutics manage to expand their products' access to as many hospitals and patients as possible in order to meet their increased requirements, thereby fuelling segment growth and propelling the global antibody therapy market growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Among other market participants, AbbVie Inc., Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co, Inc., Seagen, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., and AstraZeneca are major market participants in the antibody therapy market.

These market participants have implemented a number of strategic activities, including new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, which have bolstered their industry presence and assisted them in evolving into big industry players.

Amgen and AstraZeneca announced the approval and commercialization of TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab-ekko) in January 2022 for the treatment of severe asthma. Such FDA clearance will enable the corporation to diversify its product line and generate significant income.

for the treatment of severe asthma. Such FDA clearance will enable the corporation to diversify its product line and generate significant income. Regeneron stated in November 2020 that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab designed for COVID-19 therapy. This clearance boosted the company's revenue generation and aided in its acquisition of considerable market share.

Key Segments

By Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Oncology, Autoimmune Disease



Infectious Disease



Other

Antibody Drug Conjugates

By End User:

Hospitals

Speciality Centers

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the Growth Outlook of the Antibody Therapy Market?

What is the Projected Value of the Antibody Therapy Market by 2032?

What is the Historical Size of the Antibody Therapy Market?

Which segment in the Global Antibody Therapy Market accounts for the Largest Revenue Share?

Which Region has the Highest Growth Rate in the Antibody Therapy Market?

