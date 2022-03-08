Cybereason Hires Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Greg Day as Global Field Chief Information Security Officer

BOSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason , the XDR company, today announced Greg Day has joined the company as Vice President and Global Field Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the EMEA region. A cybersecurity thought leader with more than 30 years of experience, Day will engage regularly with Cybereason's European customer and prospect base of Defenders to help them better understand today's cybersecurity risks and reduce operational and network risks.

Most recently, Day was Vice President and Chief Security Officer (CSO) with Palo Alto Networks in EMEA. He has previously worked for prominent security companies FireEye, McAfee and Symantec. Day is a board member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for Cybersecurity and former Vice Chair of the TechUK Cybersecurity Working Group. Day's career began at one of the pioneering firms in the industry, Dr. Solomon's Software, where he developed his own behavioral anti-virus solutions.

"Greg is a significant addition to our EMEA team of Defenders as he brings a level of experience that is not only inspiring, but necessary for the speed at which we operate. He has had a great deal of success building top-tier field CSO teams that have helped drive pipeline and establish strong executive customer engagements," said Frank Koelmel, Cybereason General Manager, EMEA.

As an advocate for stronger proactive cybersecurity, and with a personal mission of increasing the opportunity that cybersecurity presents within an organization, Day has worked closely with many law enforcement agencies on improving the prevention and detection of cybercriminal behavior. This has included teaching malware forensics to agencies around the world, as well as working in advisory capacities for the Council of Europe Cybercrime convention committee, UK National Crime Agency, the Europol cybersecurity industry advisory board, and NATO (TISP and TVP).

"With more than three decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry, I have seen first-hand how empowering change can be. The environment we are in is complex and constantly evolving, and my passion for helping security teams grow started in my early days when I developed my own behavioral security solution. That same drive and resiliency is what I see every day at Cybereason and what solidified my decision to join. I know that together we will have the ability to help Defenders end cyberattacks," said Day.

Cybereason is the XDR company, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at the endpoint, in the cloud and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason XDR Platform provides predictive prevention, detection and response that is undefeated against modern ransomware and advanced attack techniques. The Cybereason MalOp instantly delivers context-rich attack intelligence across every affected device, user and system with unparalleled speed and accuracy. Cybereason turns threat data into actionable decisions at the speed of business. Cybereason is a privately held international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.

