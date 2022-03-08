New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2022) - Plantable® Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) ("Plantable" or the "Company") today provides an update in light of International Women's Day on its Breast Cancer Trial at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center ("MSK"), which aims to study the efficacy of Plantable as a whole food plant-based dietary intervention to help reduce the independent risk factors associated with breast cancer and other metabolic markers associated with chronic disease. In the U.S. alone, about 1 in 8 women are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime[1]. As the first woman CEO of a NEO Exchange listed company, Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia is seeking solutions to combat these challenges that affect women worldwide as part of Plantable's mission to reduce breast cancer and empower women to protect and improve their own health.

The Breast Cancer Trial which is led by Neil Iyengar, MD, a breast medical oncologist and clinical investigator at MSK, is a study of the body's response to exercise and adherence to a whole food, plant-based diet, through a plant-based diet in overweight postmenopausal women with breast cancer. The objective of this trial is to prove that exercise combined with a whole food, plant-based diet may help slow the growth of cancer by decreasing aromatase levels and promote other positive changes in the body such as weight loss. High levels of aromatase are common in overweight women and can fuel some forms of breast cancers[2]. This active trial is working with breast cancer patients through a Phase 2 randomized control trial and has currently enrolled 45% of participants.

"I am thrilled to collaborate on this scientifically rigorous trial," said Dr. Neil Iyengar. "This trial looks at a precision plant-based nutrition intervention plus structured exercise in the same way that researchers would develop a new drug for cancer treatment. The evidence generated by this study so far indicates that there could be the potential to transform breast cancer treatment by including prescribed dietary and exercise modification in order to improve response to standard cancer treatments."

The Breast Cancer Trial is currently accruing patients and enrollment is anticipated to be completed early next year with reporting of results anticipated shortly thereafter. The study is one of the first randomized controlled trials of a precision nutrition and exercise intervention in the oncology setting, and results are anticipated to shift the paradigm in medical oncology practice. The evidence base established by this trial will be used to support interventions in other cancers and to incorporate precision nutrition interventions into standard oncology care.

CEO Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia stated: "Today is a day to celebrate all women worldwide and empower women to optimize their health and well-being. I started Plantable after yet another diagnosis of cancer in the family. I lost my mother to breast cancer and as such, I am so proud to bring forward clinically proven solutions to reduce recurrent breast cancer risk."

