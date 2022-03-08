Systemathics, the trading automation technology specialist, has now integrated its Ganymede product with ICE DataVault.

Built as cloud native, Ganymede is a fully managed platform, continuously updated with high-quality, curated, and cross validated data. Ganymede is purpose built for the financial data markets ever increasing data volumes, allowing clients to query against large data sets, including tick-by-tick, sampled, daily, corporate actions, ESG and reference data. Packed with a broad range of analytics, the solution is optimized for fast response times, supports full order book natively and allows fine grained/customizable trade and quote conditions mapping and filtering.

ICE DataVault is a comprehensive, cloud-accessible archive of historical tick data from the ICE Consolidated Feed and is designed to capture tick-by-tick data for trades and quotes across multiple assets, including equities, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, money markets, energy and ETFs, with history spanning up to 10+ years. ICE DataVault provides users with granular, high quality financial information with full depth-of-market coverage that can allow for strategy backtesting, historical analysis, trade surveillance and compliance use cases.

David Denis, CTO at Systemathics, said, "Ganymede users will now be able to access ICE's deep tick-by-tick data set captured from ICE Consolidated Feed. Systemathics' user friendly, robust and automated tools will help its customers capture, normalize, store and analyze massive data sets that are critical for investment decisions and compliance requirements."

Mark Heckert, Chief Product Officer, Fixed Income and Data Services, at ICE said, "Across global markets, a competitive edge demands the application of big data sets. Yet the management of that data, including processing, collecting and storage, can be challenging and costly. Our work with Ganymede can allow clients to externalize the complexities of corralling their data in the cloud infrastructure and provide them with ways to use and integrate that data into actual business processes."

ICE DataVault is part of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE).

About Systemathics

Systemathics is a French fintech founded in 2008 developing its innovative products with the highest quality standards 100% in France. Our main mission is to provide global investors with a complete end-to-end solution to systematize alpha generation in a robust way. From data pre and post trade analysis, back-testing, risk assessment and signal generation to day-to-day execution in production and everything in between.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005844/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Emmanuelle Girod

Systemathics

emmanuelle.girod@systemathics.com

Contact

David Denis

Systemathics

david.denis@systemathics.com