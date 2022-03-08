Standortauswahlverfahren für den ersten erwarteten Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter in Osteuropa gestartet

Vancouver, 8. März - Rock Tech Lithium hat eine nicht bindende Absichtserklärung (MoU) mit der rumänischen Regierung vereinbart. Das MoU sieht die Zusammenarbeit und Unterstützung des Unternehmens bei der Suche nach einem Standort in Rumänien für einen der nächsten geplanten Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter und längerfristig für den entsprechenden Bau und Betrieb vor.

Ein Schlüsselfaktor bei der Auswahl des Standorts für den weiteren geplanten Konverter ist der Zugang zu regionaler Infrastruktur, wie Transportverbindungen und einen Bahnanschluss. Rock Tech strebt für alle weiteren Planungsschritte eine enge Zusammenarbeit mit Behörden, Experten und lokalen Partnern an.

Nach der Unterzeichnung der Absichtserklärung beginnt das Unternehmen voraussichtlich mit der Prüfung verschiedener Standorte in Rumänien und anderen osteuropäischen Ländern für den geplanten Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter. Ziel von Rock Tech ist, mehrere Konverter in West- und Osteuropa zu bauen, um die europäische Elektrofahrzeugindustrie mit hochwertigem Lithiumhydroxid zu versorgen. Der geplante Konverter wird lithiumhaltiges Gestein zu hochreinem Lithiumhydroxid veredeln, das von der Autoindustrie und ihren Zulieferern zur Herstellung von Batterien für Elektrofahrzeuge benötigt wird.

Der geplante Konverter wird voraussichtlich etwa 24 000 Tonnen Lithiumhydroxid pro Jahr produzieren, was der Menge entspricht, die für die Ausstattung von etwa 500 000 Elektroautos mit Lithium-Ionen-Batterien benötigt wird. Bei geschätzten Investitionskosten von rund 400 Mio. EUR wird erwartet, dass der geplante Konverter erhebliche und dauerhafte wirtschaftliche Vorteile bringt, einschließlich der direkten und indirekten Schaffung von mehr als 500 Arbeitsplätzen während des Baus und des Betriebs.

Die Absichtserklärung schafft einen Rahmen, der eine Reihe wichtiger Faktoren im Entscheidungsprozess des Unternehmens berücksichtigen soll. Dazu zählen unter anderem:

- Zugang zu staatlichen Zuschüssen und anderen finanziellen Anreizen, um die Entwicklung eines groß angelegten, kommerziellen Cleantech-Projekts zu unterstützen;

- vorhersehbare und vernünftige Genehmigungsverfahren und -fristen; und

- optimierter Austausch von Informationen und Daten für die Zusammenarbeit zwischen den Projektbeteiligten.

Dirk Harbecke, Chairman von Rock Tech Lithium, und Virgil Popescu, Energieminister von Rumänien, bei der Unterzeichnung der Absichtserklärung.

"Wir wollen bis 2029 mit dem Bau und Betrieb von fünf Lithiumhydroxid-Konvertern in Europa beginnen und freuen uns, dass die rumänische Regierung uns bei der Suche nach dem idealen Standort für einen unserer nächsten Konverter unterstützt. Wir haben fast zwei Jahre gebraucht, um unseren ersten Standort in Guben, Brandenburg, zu finden und entsprechende Verträge abzuschließen. Um unsere ehrgeizigen Ziele zu erreichen, planen wir vorausschauend und langfristig. Wir wollen nicht nur in Rumänien investieren, sondern auch Know-how aufbauen, Arbeitsplätze schaffen und eng mit lokalen Partnern zusammenarbeiten", so Dirk Harbecke, Chairman von Rock Tech Lithium.

Über Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium ist ein in Deutschland und Kanada tätiges Clean-Tech-Unternehmen, das die Automobilindustrie mit hochqualitativem Lithiumhydroxid "made in Germany" beliefern wird. Bereits 2024 wird das Unternehmen Europas ersten Lithiumkonverter mit einer Produktionskapazität von 24.000 Tonnen pro Jahr in Betrieb nehmen. Eine Menge die ausreicht, um rund 500.000 Elektroautos mit Lithium-Ionen-Batterien auszustatten.

Das Clean-Tech-Unternehmen hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, den weltweit ersten geschlossenen Kreislauf für Lithium zu schaffen und so die Rohstofflücke auf dem Weg zu sauberer Mobilität zu schließen. Rock Tech besitzt das Lithiumprojekt Georgia Lake in Ontario, Kanada. Bereits 2030 sollen rund 50 Prozent der eingesetzten Rohstoffe aus dem Recycling von Altbatterien stammen.

Rock Tech Lithium ist an den Börsen in Toronto und Frankfurt notiert. Geführt wird das Unternehmen von Dirk Harbecke, Chairman, sowie Markus Brügmann, Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Krause, Chief Financial Officer, und Don Stevens, Chief Technology Officer.

Kontakt Rock Tech Lithium

Wolfgang Böhm,

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Presse- und Öffentlichkeitsarbeit

Telephone: +49 30 44 33 61 - 33

wboehm.ext@rocktechlithium.com.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=64604Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=64604&tr=1



