Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2022) - West Island Brands Inc. (CSE: WIB) (FSE: 39N0) (OTCQB: WIBFF) ("West Island" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. D.B.A. West Island Culture ("West Island"), has completed and submitted the required materials to amend the Company's Health Canada license to enable the sale of cannabis extracts, including hashish, as per Cannabis 2.0. Once amended, West Island will be authorized upon receipt to process and sell Cannabis 2.0 products directly to provincial distributors and other authorized Canadian retail supply channels.

Further, West Island Culture has entered an agreement to market cannabis-based hashish and other concentrates with Oaziz Extracts Inc. ("Oaziz"). Oaziz is Montreal-based, Health Canada Licence Holder which specializes in the development, processing, and production of cannabis-based concentrates. West Island and Oaziz will cooperate to develop, produce, and commercialize strain specific cannabis extracts in Canada for sale through West Island's distribution network.

Oaziz CEO, Jorge Sousa, "The Oaziz's team his excited to be working with the WIB management team, this might be news to many today however it has been over a year that both teams have been exchanging and exploring ideas. Based on the principle of this agreement our focus will be to delight consumers in specific cannabis product segments."

About West Island

West Island is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales, and sales licences. The Company continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for West Island including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award-winning chocolatier, the Company intends on introducing edibles into the West Island product mix.

About Oaziz

Oaziz Extracts "raison d'être " is to provide the necessary resources to our partners for the development of cannabis extract products while respecting the environment and our communities. Our aim is to be a trusted custodian of cannabis refinement.

