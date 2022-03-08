FinTech Sandbox Announces Lineup for 8th Edition of Demo Day to Glimpse into the Future of Finance, Featuring 10 Startups from Around the World

Startups will Showcase the Latest Developments in Sustainability Data, Crypto Risk Management, Commercial and Consumer Lending, More Built While Participating in the Nonprofit's Data Residency Program

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / FinTech Sandbox , a nonprofit that provides early-stage startups with free access to critical data and resources, today announced the line-up for its free, virtual Demo Day 8.0 taking place on April 21, 2022 from 11:00AM - 12:30PM ET. The event, which is part of New York Fintech Week , will give ten promising startups the opportunity to showcase the technology and products built with the help of FinTech Sandbox and its partners. These startups represent a diverse, global group of fintech innovators working in areas ranging from sustainability data, commercial and consumer lending, cryptocurrency risk management, digital identity and payments, and financial solutions aimed at empowering businesses and consumers alike.

"We're excited to bring back our popular Demo Day in a fully-virtual format, allowing our startup founders to showcase their solutions to investors, partners, sponsors, and industry analysts from around the world," said FinTech Sandbox Executive Director Kelly Fryer. "As FinTech Sandbox is increasingly focused on making the financial services industry more inclusive and sustainable by adding alternative data providers to our program, we are happy to see these efforts reflected in the breadth of products and solutions our startups will be demoing this year."

FinTech Sandbox's Demo Day 8.0 will feature live product demos from ten founders showcasing the solutions their companies have developed with free access to critical data and resources through the Data Access Residency:

Merkle Science (Singapore) - Crypto Risk - Provides next generation crypto threat detection, risk management and compliance for businesses, banks and government agencies.

- Crypto Risk - Provides next generation crypto threat detection, risk management and compliance for businesses, banks and government agencies. My Home Pathway Inc. (New York, USA) - Mortgage - The MyHomePathway app addresses the homeownership gap and promotes financial inclusion by guiding first-time home buyers to faster mortgage approval.

- Mortgage - The MyHomePathway app addresses the homeownership gap and promotes financial inclusion by guiding first-time home buyers to faster mortgage approval. Paperstack (Baltimore, USA) - E-Commerce Financing - Provides e-commerce sellers with working capital and financial insights that help them purchase inventory, invest in advertising, and hire talent.

- E-Commerce Financing - Provides e-commerce sellers with working capital and financial insights that help them purchase inventory, invest in advertising, and hire talent. Physis Investment (Boston, USA) - Sustainable Investing - Uncovers the impact of every investment to help institutional investors report expanded ESG metrics and build sophisticated portfolios.

Sustainable Investing - Uncovers the impact of every investment to help institutional investors report expanded ESG metrics and build sophisticated portfolios. PunchPay (Burlington, USA) - SMB Lending - Offers small businesses post-payment micro-installment loans.

- SMB Lending - Offers small businesses post-payment micro-installment loans. Rentdrop (Boston, USA) - Digital Rent Payments - Helps self-managing landlords collect rent payments, a $310B annual market. The solution reduces late payments by letting renters pay how they want and incentivizing good behavior with credit bureau reporting.

- Digital Rent Payments - Helps self-managing landlords collect rent payments, a $310B annual market. The solution reduces late payments by letting renters pay how they want and incentivizing good behavior with credit bureau reporting. Impactfull (Paris, France) - Sustainability Data - Leverages raw ESG data to reveal the impact companies, portfolios and businesses have on our world, with their data-driven and interactive platform.

- Sustainability Data - Leverages raw ESG data to reveal the impact companies, portfolios and businesses have on our world, with their data-driven and interactive platform. Unum ID (Washington, DC, USA) - Digital Identification - Enables the next big card business for card issuers and 1-click identity verification for relying parties. As a digital ID card network, Unum ID enables access - instant and trusted, for everyone everywhere.

- Digital Identification - Enables the next big card business for card issuers and 1-click identity verification for relying parties. As a digital ID card network, Unum ID enables access - instant and trusted, for everyone everywhere. Vero Technologies (New York, USA) - Commercial Lending - Vero's commercial lending platform helps banks and credit unions offer a diversified set of commercial credit products to SMBs in their communities without adding headcount or investing in new systems.

- Commercial Lending - Vero's commercial lending platform helps banks and credit unions offer a diversified set of commercial credit products to SMBs in their communities without adding headcount or investing in new systems. Zengines (Bedford, USA) - Data Integration - Provides an entirely new way of converting data. When organizations migrate between enterprise applications, platforms, or services, Zengines automates the entire data conversion process. This reduces the risk, time, and cost associated with digital transformations.

FinTech Sandbox promotes innovation in the financial sector by making data and infrastructure available to fintech startups, at the point in their growth when access to this typically expensive data is most impactful. FinTech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 250 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken.

About FinTech Sandbox

FinTech Sandbox is a nonprofit that promotes innovation in financial technology and financial services globally by providing fintech entrepreneurs and startups with free access to critical data and resources. Boston FinTech Week and Mass Fintech Hub are also initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org/ and https://www.twitter.com/FinTechSandbox .

