Elizabeth R. Neuhoff and George S. LeMieux Join Focus Financial Partners Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Elizabeth R. Neuhoff and George S. LeMieux have been elected to Focus' Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms. Neuhoff will serve on the Audit and Risk Committee, and Mr. LeMieux will serve on the Compensation Committee and the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee.

Since 2012, Ms. Neuhoff has served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Neuhoff Communications, a broadcast and digital media company. She previously held a number of positions at Interep National Radio Sales, Inc., an independent national media marketing firm, including Executive Vice President.

Mr. LeMieux is Chairman of Gunster Yoakley & Stewart, P.A., a Florida based law firm, a position he has held since 2011. From 2009 to 2011, Mr. LeMieux served as a U.S. Senator in the 111th Congress. Prior to that, Mr. LeMieux served as Florida's chief deputy attorney general, and as chief of staff to Florida's former governor.

"Elizabeth and George bring diverse skills to our Board," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Elizabeth's communication background will assist Focus in continuing to position it and its partner firms as unique market leaders within wealth management and the financial services industry. George's breadth of legal, public service and other leadership experience will provide a distinct perspective to the Board. We are thrilled to have them join us."

