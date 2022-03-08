Zippity Raises $3.3 Million Seed To Bring Field Service Software To Small Businesses

App allows owner operators to run their entire home service business from their phones

ARLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Zippity , a leader in field service software, announced today it has raised $3.3 million in seed funding to expand their mobile automotive software to owner operators in the home service industry, allowing these operators to run their entire business from their phones. The round was led by York IE with participation by Schooner Capital, BP Ventures, LaunchPad Venture Group, and EmergingVC.

There are 1,000,000+ owner-operated onsite service businesses in the United States alone. Yet, the majority of software ignores the owner-operator who needs powerful functionality made extremely simple. Very little is being done to help these businesses with modern online booking, drive time reduction, customer management, automated chat, payment collection, or the other tools necessary to deliver amazing customer service while in the field.

Zippity's app enables owner operators to compete with big, professional businesses by giving them the most modern customer experience tools in the industry - all while being super easy to use and letting them generate value in minutes. Zippity's app, originally designed for operators in the automotive mobile detailing and maintenance industries, will now enable owner operators in similar industries in the home service space, including power washing, carpet cleaning, chimney sweeps, and more.

"We originally founded Zippity Cars, which was a mobile car mechanic company," said Ed Warren, founder and CEO, Zippity. "We quickly discovered that no platform existed for delivering super modern customer experiences while on the go. So we built it. We know everything we've added to Zippity will help owner operators because we have been in their shoes and know the pains they're trying to solve."

Onsite service is more complex than in-store service. Square, one of the most popular platforms in the space, is typically built for in-store service and does not have the many important features necessary to run field service businesses. Zippity's owner operator app enables businesses who are already using Square to get the following benefits without having to change their operating system:

Schedule new appointments near existing bookings to minimize your drive time

Unlimited text and email communication with customers, automatically updating them along the way, while also sharing photos and videos

Online booking optimized by technician based on service vehicle availability, drive time, and capacity

Collect payment information at time of booking so you never have to chase a customer again

"Everyone, and I do mean everyone, has needed service in their home at some point," said Joe Raczka, Managing Partner, York IE. "We know the men and women who run these small businesses are some of the hardest workers around. But they need help with things like scheduling and customer interactions. Zippity is providing that help, and Ed and team are the right entrepreneurs to bring it to the market."

To get everything you need to run your onsite service business, in the palm of your hand, visit https://www.getzippity.com/.

