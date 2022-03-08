Alpaca Crypto unveils new industry-leading consumer and embedded crypto solutions with 2022 focused on crypto growth and Web3 roadmap

Alpaca, an API-first crypto and stock financial services company, announced today that Alpaca Crypto has enabled access to users across 49 US states and now offers over 20 tradeable coins.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005090/en/

Alpaca Crypto API has added Solana, Sushi, Dai, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Maker, Matic, and over a dozen other new coins to its existing coins list. Alpaca Crypto now offers over 20 coins with expanded access to 49 US states. (Photo: Business Wire)

Alpaca Crypto is excited to announce that Alpaca Crypto API now offers over 20 coins and is available to users in 49 U.S. states, excluding New York, and select international jurisdictions. Through an integration with FTX US, Alpaca Crypto API has added Solana, Sushi, Dai, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Maker, Matic, and over a dozen other new coins to its existing coins list. Alpaca Crypto API is available for retail traders, investing apps, and embedded services built on top of the Alpaca APIs.

"It is phenomenal for Alpaca Crypto to integrate with FTX, who is a leading exchange in today's crypto world. As Web3 and crypto are becoming an important financial infrastructure, Alpaca is committed to making a big impact in the industry and to opening financial services to everyone on the planet," said Hitoshi Harada, Co-founder CPO, Alpaca. "Today's announcement is one of the big steps we're taking in Alpaca's API platform roadmap."

Alpaca's developer-first Broker API now enables fintechs worldwide the ability to build and launch their crypto trading app, unified crypto and stock trading platform, or embedded crypto services, from start to finish. With the launch of Alpaca Broker API in 2021, Alpaca has helped enable over 100 fintech companies worldwide and has established fintech partnerships across Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and Latin America.

"FTX's white-label crypto-as-a-service platform exists to help more companies bring crypto infrastructure to their products and services," said FTX Head of Engineering Nishad Singh. "We're excited to power Alpaca's new crypto offering as they bring this new world of financial services to their customers.

About Alpaca

Alpaca is an API-first consumer and embedded financial services company that's raised over $70m in funding. Alpaca offers commission-free crypto and stock trading, real-time market data, brokerage operations, and compliance services through modern APIs. The company's platform powers fintech businesses globally to launch the next generation of investing apps. Alpaca is backed by some of the top investors in the industry globally including Portage Ventures, Spark Capital, Social Leverage, Tribe Capital, Horizons Ventures, Eldridge, Positive Sum, Elefund, and Y Combinator. Securities are offered by Alpaca Securities LLC. Crypto services are offered by Alpaca Crypto LLC. To learn more about Alpaca, please visit https://alpaca.markets.

About FTX

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. Through its white-label service, FTX makes all these products available via API to enable companies to integrate crypto into their products and services. FTX strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry. To learn more about FTX.COM, please visit https://ftx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005090/en/

Contacts:

Crest Saechao

press@alpaca.markets