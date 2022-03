Established by BearingPoint and IFS, Arcwide brings together professional business services, IFS cloud technology and innovation into a unique business transformation proposition

Arcwide will launch in Europe as a first step and be fully dedicated to IFS Cloud and its services

Considerable investment from both BearingPoint and IFS will also see resources move to the venture

BearingPoint and IFS today announced that they have formed a joint venture named Arcwide. The new firm will be formally launched in April 2022. Arcwide expands the successful and well-established partnership between BearingPoint and IFS uniting technology innovation and professional services to help companies accelerate value realization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005649/en/

BearingPoint and IFS have formed a joint venture named Arcwide (Graphic: Business Wire)

Arcwide will provide IFS Cloud deployment and professional and technology services to business leaders in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, and UK, and across sectors. With the aim to provide a single unified experience to customers from the point of purchase of IFS Cloud to the identification and realization of value, Arcwide will help solve complex business challenges for decision makers accountable for their business' growth. The new company's services will include value assessment, scoping and deployment, managed services and services associated with business transformation such as training and change management.

BearingPoint is an IFS Platinum service partner and 2021 winner of the IFS Growth Partner of the Year award and 2020 winner of the IFS Global Systems Integrator of the Year award. Both companies have a strong common client base and delivered successful projects and significant value over the last five years.

Arcwide CEO Philippe Chaniot commented: "I am very excited to be at the helm of Arcwide. We have a very clear vision and that is to provide IFS Cloud technology services and business transformation services to business leaders so they can drive growth and success. The combination of our customers' specific business expertise and IFS' industry, technology, and service innovation gives us a clear advantage. Chaniot continued: "Unlike other companies, Arcwide provides a single unified experience over the entire customer lifecycle with IFS Cloud, building trust over time and ensuring continuity and value creation with every release."

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner at BearingPoint commented: "Launching Arcwide is a big milestone for us all. With this joint venture we want to reset expectations of what business value is and cement the vision we have for technology enabled business transformation. Working hand in hand with our customers and combining their specific business expertise with Arcwide's unique technology and services value proposition means we are defining a new experience in building partnership and in creating value. Together we are more."

IFS Chief Customer Officer Michael Ouissi commented: "IFS has seen tremendous success over the last few years because we are close to our customers, add to this the huge uptake of IFS Cloud in 2021 and it became clear that we, IFS, needed to invest and scale our deployment capability. BearingPoint have been a strong and successful partner for us, they understand our business and mirror our customers focus; expanding our relationship to build capacity was a natural step." Ouissi added: "I am particularly excited about Arcwide because it is a continuation of IFS's and BearingPoint's respective strategies: delivering great experiences and accelerating time to value. Customers can feel very confident that the Arcwide teams will look to build equally strong relationships with them as IFS did."

As well as benefiting from the two companies' pedigree and global reach, Arcwide customers will benefit from deep industry expertise with individuals joining the venture from both organizations. Their focus will remain on unlocking value through IFS Cloud SM, FSM, ERP, and EAM adoption and accelerating time to value.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build, and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers at the Moment of Service. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness, and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. The second unit provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services beyond SaaS. The third unit is designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

