Keyfactor Establishes Presence on French "Cyber Campus" Amid Record Growth on Global Scale

Keyfactor, the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises, today announced the launch of an office in France at Paris's Cyber Campus. The new location further accelerates Keyfactor's hypergrowth on a global scale and expands the company's ability to secure leading enterprises in France and across EMEA with advanced PKI and crypto-agility solutions.

"France and the broader EMEA region present tremendous opportunities for Keyfactor to continue to redefine how organizations secure their modern digital footprint," said Jordan Rackie, Chief Executive Officer at Keyfactor. "The region has shown a strong appetite for solutions that can seamlessly orchestrate keys and certificates across complex cloud and distributed environments, as evidenced by our impressive local traction. Following our recent merger with Primekey and its strong European employee, partner and customer base, Paris's Cyber Campus is an ideal home to expand our presence in France and beyond alongside leading private sector organizations and public sector agencies. We look forward to advancing the adoption of open source cryptography for use cases requiring a high degree of transparency and interoperability and doing our part to secure modern environments against advanced threats."

Paris's Cyber Campus is a project initiated by the President of the Republic, acting as a cybersecurity hub bringing together leading national and international vendors and agencies dedicated to developing solutions to effectively mitigate cyber risk. Traditional identity management solutions are no match for today's evolving enterprise landscape. The accelerated adoption of cloud-first technologies and the increasing IoT attack surface have created a complex infrastructure to manage. Keyfactor's ability to allow leading enterprises and managed service providers to accurately and easily manage a growing number of keys and certificates across their entire management lifecycle has resulted in 314% YoY growth on a global scale.

Joining leading vendors including Alstom, Cisco, Thales and Orange Cyberdefense, Keyfactor's Cyber Campus office will house regional sales and marketing operations, led by Director of Sales Be-Lux, France Southern Europe, Pierre Codis. Codis brings more than 27 years of tech and cybersecurity sales leadership experience to the position and will focus on scaling a partner model to accelerate Keyfactor's established regional traction with large enterprise, government and SMB customers. Over the past 12 months, Keyfactor has grown its EMEA employee base by more than 50% and regional revenue by more than 60% across key verticals including telecom, energy, transportation, healthcare and additional critical infrastructure and industries.

Keyfactor looks to hire aggressively in France and across EMEA with its new regional location. Explore global career opportunities with Keyfactor here.

To celebrate Keyfactor's new regional office, the company will be hosting a social event and panel discussion with thought leaders at Cyber Campus on April 7, 2022.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises. The company helps security teams manage cryptography as critical infrastructure by simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management and enabling crypto-agility at scale. Companies trust Keyfactor to secure every digital key and certificate for multi-cloud enterprises, DevOps, and embedded IoT security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005341/en/

Contacts:

Jake Schuster

fama PR for Keyfactor

E: keyfactor@famapr.com