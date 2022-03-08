Kroll, the leading provider of data, technology and insights related to risk, governance and growth, today announced that Dr. Jay Varma has joined the firm as Chief Medical Advisor and Kroll Institute Fellow.

In his advisory capacity with Kroll, Dr. Varma will serve as a senior consultant providing health and workplace related recommendations to the company's leadership team and clients. Dr. Varma will simultaneously serve as a Kroll Institute Fellow, driving thought leadership and client engagement opportunities surrounding public health and safety.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Varma to Kroll, particularly at a time where institutions are adapting to new workplace considerations in real-time," said Jake Silverman, Chief Executive Officer at Kroll. "I am confident that Dr. Varma's deep expertise in executing strategic health responses both domestically and internationally will add tremendous value not only to our clients and partners but also to the global business community more broadly."

A professor at Weill Cornell Medicine, Dr. Varma brings decades of experience to the firm in the prevention and control of diseases. He has led epidemic responses, developed global and national health policies and managed large-scale lifesaving programs in China, Southeast Asia, Africa and the United States.

Prior to joining Kroll, Dr. Varma served at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for over two decades with postings in Atlanta, Thailand, China, Ethiopia and New York City.

Most recently, Dr. Varma worked as the principal scientific spokesperson and architect for New York City's COVID-19 pandemic response spanning April 2020 to May 2021. During this time, Dr. Varma engineered the largest diagnostic testing and contact tracing programs in the country, the phased re-opening of businesses, the health policies and practices for safe re-opening of the largest public school system in the country and various vaccination campaigns.

"I am honored to join Kroll and bring my insights from years of public health experience to the organization's senior leadership and top-tier clients," said Dr. Varma. "Public health is an essential pillar in all business policy decisions, and I am looking forward to further integrating best practices into our work at Kroll."

As a retired captain in the U.S. Public Health Service, Dr. Varma has been recognized as the U.S. Public Health Service Physician Researcher of the Year (2010) and Physician Leader of the Year (2017), and he has received two of the highest awards in the U.S. Public Health Service: Distinguished Service Medal (2011) and Meritorious Service Medal (2018).

Dr. Varma holds a B.A. in history and science with the highest honors from Harvard University. He completed medical school, internal medicine residency and chief residency at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.

About Kroll

Kroll provides proprietary data, technology and insights to help our clients stay ahead of complex demands related to risk, governance and growth. Our solutions deliver a powerful competitive advantage, enabling faster, smarter and more sustainable decisions. With 5,000 experts around the world, we create value and impact for our clients and communities. To learn more, visit www.kroll.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005860/en/

Contacts:

Devonne Cusi

Director, Global Communications

Devonne.cusi@kroll.com

Shaina Tavares

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Shaina@DLPR.com