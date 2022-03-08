Food Dehydrators Market is expected to reach US$ 3,761 Mn with grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, Says Future Market Insights

A comprehensive analysis on the Food Dehydrators market by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Technology, End Use and Energy Source over the next 10-years.

DUBAI, UAE, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food dehydrators market size is expected to reach US$ 3,761 Mn by the end of 2031. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at 6.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, the rising demand for food with longer shelf-life will stoke growth in the market.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.

It includes in-depth insights into the food dehydrator market. Some of these are:

The estimated value of the market was at US$ 1600 Mn in 2020.

Regionally, Europe emerged as a key market for food dehydrator.

emerged as a key market for food dehydrator. Asia Pacific and North America will remain steady as key markets for food dehydrators.

and will remain steady as key markets for food dehydrators. Industrial segment expected to show growth at the highest rate of growth among end users over the forecast period.

Key players are likely to focus on expanding their product portfolio to stay relevant in the market.

"At a time, when the world is struggling to address basic food needs, food dehydration has emerged as a coveted technology to prevent wastage of unconsumed food, which is then sent to places facing food shortage," said a lead analyst at FMI.

Demand for Food with Improved Shelf-life Will Boost Growth

The rising demand for food with longer shelf-life is one of the chief growth drivers of the market. Dehydrating food is one of the best technologies to enhance food shelf-life and preserve it for a longer period. The method has gained popularity because it helps in reducing food wastage. As a result of this, food dehydration also is a preferred technology for preserving unconsumed food among government and non-government organizations.

Who is winning?

Some of the leading players operating in the food dehydrators market are Excalibur Dehydrator, Koolatron Corporation, NESCO, National Presto Industries, Inc., Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Lem Products Holding LLC, Tribest Corporation, The Sausage Maker, Inc., NutriChef Kitchen, LLC, Buffalo Appliances, STX International, Avantco Equipment, Vitality4Life Pty Limited, Aroma Housewares Company, and Gourmia.

As a result of increasing competition, food dehydrator manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and improving existing technologies. Furthermore, they are using innovation to use different sources of energy to make food dehydration process more eco-friendly and reduce cost of production.

Market Segments Covered In Food Dehydrators Industry Analysis

By Technology:

Vertical Flow

Horizontal Flow

By End-Use:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

By Energy Source:

Electricity

Biofuel

Solar

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How much is the food dehydrators market current worth?

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow?

How was the performance in the last five years?

What are the key trends boosting food dehydrators sales?

How are market players reacting to the new developments in the market?

Which are the major countries driving demand for food dehydrators?

What outlook does Europe provide?

provide? At what rate will U.S. food dehydrators market grow?

At what level does the report reflect pricing analysis?

