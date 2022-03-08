ABEC, a leading global provider of engineered solutions and services for biotech manufacturing, today announced it will provide customized, large-scale bioprocess equipment, including a 14,500 liter total volume stainless steel fermenter and an 8,000 liter media preparation system to EKF Life Sciences, a division of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, which manufactures diagnostics enzymes and contracted custom products for use in medical diagnostics, pharmaceutical and industry. The agreement provides EKF Life Sciences' South Bend, Indiana facility with the bioprocess equipment which will significantly expand EKF's production capacity of enzymes used in a variety of diagnostic and Life Science applications.

An industry leader in high-quality diagnostic materials, EKF is committed to the timely and cost-effective supply of critical products to the global life science and healthcare industries. ABEC has over 45 years of experience in large-scale fermenter design and complete in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities. ABEC will provide engineering services for EKF's new fermentation facility to ensure optimal process performance and seamless facility integration. The 14,500 liter fermenter will feature ABEC's patented internal cooling panels, which will enable efficient sanitation, optimal heat removal and the highest possible fermenter productivity.

"EKF Life Sciences is dedicated to developing new products and capabilities that best serve the in vitro diagnostic market on a global scale. The partnership with ABEC is another important step in accelerating our organic growth strategy," said Mike Salter, CEO of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc. "Their innovative equipment and resources will enable us to quickly deliver our specific manufacturing requirements and we look forward to working with them as we continue to expand our biomanufacturing capabilities and capacity."

"ABEC's innovative technologies and complete turnkey solutions are unique in the industry," said Scott Pickering, ABEC CEO and Chairman. "We look forward to continuing to support EKF's expansion and growth."

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering engineered process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biotech industry. A majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a custom, flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. Visit: abec.com, email info@abec.com.

About EKF Life Sciences

EKF Life Sciences has been manufacturing enzymes and related biomolecules from bacterial fermentation for use in IVD since 1983. Since then, it has developed core competencies in technology transfer to commercialization, and the scale up of fermentation processes from bench top vessels to manufacturing large scale stable and reliable enzymes. These enzymes can be consistently produced in bulk scale for mass production of test kits.

With the continued development of microbial expression platforms and the expanding interest in medical and industrial applications for biologically produced intermediates and products, EKF Life Sciences serves as a critical link in the evolution of improved and environmentally sensitive manufacturing processes.

