Absolute Markets Insights: Global Pharmaceutical Excipient Market to Grow at 5.7% during 2022 - 2030

PUNE, India, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report published by Absolute Markets Insights, titled, "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2022 - 2030". In terms of revenue, global pharmaceutical excipient market was valued at US$ 7,322.44 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2022 - 2030). The superlative growth of the pharmaceutical sector along with simultaneous increase in investments towards research and development for further innovation is steering the growth of global pharmaceutical excipient market.

Organic Chemical Origin of Pharmaceutical Excipients to Witness Fastest Growth over the Forecast Period

According to Absolute Markets Insights report, organic chemical segment is estimated to register fastest growth rate over the forecast period in the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market. The demand for different organic excipients such as oleochemicals, petrochemicals, proteins, carbohydrates, and others are increasing rapidly, thereby impelling the growth of the segment.

Binders' Functionality to grow at the Highest CAGR during 2022 - 2030

The binders' functionality of pharmaceutical excipients is gaining traction in the global pharmaceutical excipients market. Binders aid active pharmaceutical ingredients to achieve better functionality and thus provide with an overall competitive advantage. The wet granulation process is one of the most widely used modalities of binders and is often required when the pharmaceutical form contains a high level of active ingredients. It imparts mechanical strength to pharmaceutical products and are used during drug or medicine formulations to improve disintegration, bulkiness, bioavailability and dissolution rate of the drug. Manufacturers are looking forward to choosing the right binder for high degree of wet adhesion, surface wetting and good spreadability. Moreover, the market players, such as the Roquette Group, have manufactured multiple pharmaceutical binders with different degrees of water solubility or dispersibility, which has provided a broader portfolio to choose from for the end users.

Topical Formulation in the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market to register Highest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

The topical segment is witnessing fast growth rate in the global pharmaceutical excipients market as topical drug delivery is witnessing a significantly stronger progression because of its ability to surpass the metabolism pathways of the stomach and liver. Topical excipients are inert chemicals that are added to pharmaceutical products in order to maintain product stability, reduce viscosity, and improve solubility. The active component of the drug can be directly applied on the surface of the infection, which exhibit high result of the treatment. Also, the R&D for the new drug with topical excipients requires minimal investment and these topical excipients. Most disease treatment medications are produced in the form of creams or gels. Hence, topical excipients are an important aspect to the drug industry and showcases positive growth prospects for global pharmaceutical excipients market over the period of next eight years.

Indirect Distribution Channel Gain Traction in the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

The indirect distribution channel is witnessing immense popularity and is anticipated to grow over the forecast period in the global pharmaceutical excipients market. Many of the manufacturers are investing towards diversifying their distribution channel and are increasingly relying on indirect retail channels for product distribution. Moreover, developing countries are investing into indirect distribution channel to provide pharmaceutical products on a large scale. The governments are issuing various guidelines for manufacturers and distributors to neglect the counterfeiting of pharmaceutical products and maintain their original quality. The rise of safety rules and regulations throughout the supply chain and distribution channel has led to decline of fraudulent and expired pharmaceutical products.

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market over the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific in the global pharmaceutical excipients market is anticipated to register highest growth rate over the period of next eight years. The favourable infrastructure with abundant supply of labour force along with substantial availability of raw materials is contributing towards the region's growth in the global market. Europe is also estimated to grow at a substantial growth rate owing to the increasing focus on generics market due to the expiration of blockbuster drug patents in the coming years. The increasing government initiatives in countries such as Germany, Italy, and Spain for reducing drug prices and assuring the quality, safety and function of each excipient are expected to drive the market for generic drugs in these countries, thereby driving pharmaceutical excipients market in the region.

Region specific reports including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also available in our repository.

, , , & and are also available in our repository. The reports can be provided in different languages including French, Korean, Japanese, Arabic, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese and other languages.

Some of the key players operating in the global pharmaceutical excipient market are:

ADM

Armor Pharma

Asahi Kasei India Pvt. Ltd.

BASF Corporation

BENEO

Biogrund GmbH

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG

Daicel Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Kerry

Other Market Participants

Global Pharmaceutical Excipient Market

By Origin

Organic Chemical



Inorganic Chemical



Others

By Functionality

Fillers & Diluents



Binders



Suspension & Viscosity Agents



Coatings



Flavoring Agents



Disintegrants



Colorants



Lubricants & Glidants



Preservatives



Sweeteners



Others

By Formulation

Oral



Solid Dosage





Liquid Dosage



Topical



Parenteral



Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct



Indirect

