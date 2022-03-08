Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.03.2022

WKN: A2DN8W ISIN: FI4000233267 Ticker-Symbol: 6NG 
Frankfurt
08.03.22
12:51 Uhr
1,982 Euro
-0,006
-0,30 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.03.2022 | 15:41
77 Leser
Next Games Oyj: Next Games' Financial Statements Bulletin 2021 will be published on March 14 2022

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE MARCH 08, 2022 AT 4:30 p.m EET

Next Games' Financial Statements Bulletin for financial year 2021 will be published on Monday March 14, 2022 at 8:30 EET. The Financial Statements Bulletin will be available at https://www.nextgames.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

We will hold a webcast and a phone conference in English. Next Games' 2021 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

The English webcast starts on March 14, 2022 at 14:00 EET. You can join by using the following link: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/2021-q4or by phone.

Phone conference details:

Dial in by calling your location's phone number a couple of minutes before the start.

Confirmation code: 60240273#

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

The audiocast recording will be available at https://www.nextgames.com/investors/reports-and-presentationson the same day.

Additional information:

Saara Bergström
Chief Communications Officer
+358

Certified Adviser: Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, puh. +358 (0) 50 520 4098

About Next Games

Next Games is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefine the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games works on multiple new games based on beloved global IPs. The company's latest game, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, is based on Netflix's hit 80s horror drama series. www.nextgames.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
