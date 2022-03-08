Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Signs Contract with US University Nursing School

Cloud DX supplies Virtual Care and Remote Patient Monitoring hardware and services to educate the next generation of nurses and nurse practitioners in Oregon

Cloud DX has signed an 18 month contract with University School of Nursing in Oregon

Company to supply its Connected Health hardware, services, and connectivity to educate nursing students on best-in-class virtual care systems

This is the ninth contract executed or deployed in Q1 2022 for Cloud DX

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 8,2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF), Cloud DX, a leading Virtual Care platform, announces today the signing of an 18 month contract as the exclusive vendor for Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring equipment, services, and connectivity with a University Nursing School in Portland, Oregon.

This agreement demonstrates key competitive advantages of the company's Connected Health offering: including easy-to-use medical devices, intuitive and flexible user interfaces, and exceedingly high user satisfaction. Two hospitals using Cloud DX platform, The Ottawa Hospital and Kingston Health Science Center, released results of recent user surveys. Each indicated that over 95% of users were satisfied or very satisfied with Connected Health.

"Patients love our Connected Health platform and Healthcare educators do too," says Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX. "Our platform lowers the burden on healthcare staff and enables nurses to be closer and more connected to their patients. With a closer circle of care, our virtual care and remote monitoring solutions improve patient outcomes, in turn reducing hospital re-admissions and lowering system costs. Agreements such as this one ensure upcoming generations of nursing students are learning to leverage Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring to make healthcare better, for everyone, the Cloud DX way."

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada.

Cloud DX Investor Site: https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

