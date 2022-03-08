EXIN enters partnership with LSSA to offer Lean Six Sigma certification program

The agreement covers exclusive localizations in Portuguese and German, allowing both parties to expand Lean Six Sigma to key markets.

UTRECHT, Netherlands, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EXIN, an independent examination institute focusing on competencies required in the digital world, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Lean Six Sigma Academy (LSSA). Together the two organizations will collaborate to provide the EXIN LSSA Lean Six Sigma Certification program. The program will offer three modules: Yellow Belt, Green Belt, and Black Belt. In addition, it will be launched initially in English in Q2, with localizations in Dutch, (Brazilian) Portuguese, and German to follow. For EXIN accredited partners, early accreditation will be starting soon.

This addition to EXIN's Digital Skills Portfolio will strengthen the range of certifications in the Lean, DevOps, and Agile fields. This offering allows EXIN to provide an even wider range of relevant certifications to our community. Moreover, EXIN's strong presence in the Indian, Brazilian and German markets enables EXIN and LSSA to work together to further expand the Lean Six Sigma community.

Commenting on the added value of this partnership Suzanne Galletly, Portfolio Director at EXIN, remarks:

"We are very pleased to be able to add the Lean Six Sigma program to our portfolio, as it complements our current offerings perfectly. Lean Six Sigma can help organizations to optimize their business processes by providing a holistic approach to continuous improvement. Our partnership with LSSA will enable us to strengthen our broad portfolio of certifications and career paths related to Agile, DevOps, and Lean. These topics are increasingly relevant in the digital context."

Michiel Buysing Damsté, CEO at EXIN, further adds:

"At EXIN, we believe that professional excellence boosts organizational performance. We support organizations and their professionals to acquire the right competencies to thrive in the digital transformation, and the Lean Six Sigma program supports this aim. EXIN has a long-standing presence in markets globally which we are very proud of. LSSA is a leading international standard for Lean Six Sigma co-developed by the University of Twente and the University of Grenoble. The program is widely adopted by leading multinationals for their staff. We look forward to this exciting new chapter in our journey to assist organizations in boosting their performance with an extended range of relevant certifications."

The LSSA Academy is enthusiastic about getting started, saying:

"The cooperation with EXIN contributes to LSSA's ambitions to create one uniform Lean Six Sigma standard across the world. By joining our efforts, we can cooperatively establish and grow the Lean Six Sigma standard globally, starting in new regions, such as India, Brazil, and Germany. We are looking forward to the prospect of expanding our certifications into these exciting new markets."

About LSSA

Lean Six Sigma Academy (LSSA) is the Scheme Owner of Lean Six Sigma. LSSA has designed the body of knowledge for Lean Six Sigma training and certification because LSSA believes in one uniform and internationally recognized standard. LSSA aims to create an open, professional, and quality driven community with a network of worldwide Accredited Training Organizations (ATOs) and renowned exam institutions.

LSSA has developed a series of training content for each Lean Six Sigma belt, including but not limited to skill set, study books, presentations, posters, templates and exam questions. These materials are used by the whole LSSA network. For more information, please visit www.lssa.eu.

About EXIN

We are EXIN, an independent examination institute focusing on competencies required in the digital world. We offer an end-to-end solution for certifying professionals. We are proud to be part of the Software Improvement Group (SIG), as together, we are creating a healthier digital world. While SIG focuses on assessing and certifying IT Processes and Technology, we have our focus on People. Together, we cover the trifecta of People, Process, and Technology.

We look forward to helping you in your global certification and accreditation efforts. For more information, please visit www.exin.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762070/LSSA_EXIN_partnership_image.jpg