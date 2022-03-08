ICEYE Named to Fast Company's Annual List of World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

Global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar satellites earns No.2 standing for Most Innovative Company in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

HELSINKI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in persistent monitoring with radar satellite imaging and an expert in natural catastrophe solutions, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. ICEYE was ranked number two in the Most Innovative Company Europe, Middle East, and Africa category.

Fast Company's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole - ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"We are incredibly honored to be named to Fast Company's annual list of the world's most innovative companies," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE. "Over the past several years, our ICEYE team has worked diligently to build a solid reputation by delivering concrete results to our customers with unmatched timelines and quality of service. It's incredible for their innovations to be recognized on such a prestigious stage."

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unmatched persistent monitoring capabilities for any location on earth. Owning the world's largest synthetic-aperture radar constellation, the company enables objective, data-driven decisions for its customers in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance. ICEYE's data can be collected day or night, and even through cloud cover. For more information, please visit www.iceye.com .

