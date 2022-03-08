IMA (Institute of Management Accountants): Registration Opens for IMA's Accounting & Finance Conference

Hybrid experience to take place in June

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the global association of accountants and financial professionals in business, today opened registration for IMA's Accounting & Finance Conference, formerly known as its Annual Conference and Expo or ACE.

The event, to be held June 12-15, will be a hybrid in-person and virtual conference. Through its "Reimagine" theme, the conference is designed to inform, inspire, and energize management accountants from around the world. The in-person conference will be held in Austin, Texas, with select sessions and supplemental recordings available for virtual attendees.

This year's conference will feature keynote presentations by leading experts and influential speakers, including:

Vikran Mansharamani, Global Equity Investor and Harvard University Lecturer, Author

Nzinga Shaw, President, TurnkeyZRG and Global Practice Head of DEI

Kai Knight, Classical Violinist-turned-Innovator, Composer, and Entrepreneur

Efrain Rivera, CMA, CFM, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Paychex

Sandra Clarke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Blue Shield of California

Eric Lenard, CMA, CFM, Vice President of Finance for Robotics and Digital Solutions, Johnson & Johnson

In-person participants can choose from more than 40 live and on-demand sessions to customize their learning experience. Virtual attendees will have the opportunity to explore 21 specialty track sessions offered to in-person participants, as well as all six keynote sessions. Track topics include Top Trends in Accounting; Ethical Environments; Technology Integration; Data Analytics; COVID-19 Strategic Risks; Financial Crime; and ESG Management.

IMA's Accounting & Finance Conference will offer in-person attendees the opportunity to earn 18.5 NASBA CPE credits and up to 50 ICMA CPE credits. Virtual attendees will qualify only for ICMA CPE credits. On-demand recorded sessions will be available to view for 30 days after the event and will also only qualify for ICMA CPE credits.

Early Bird Conference registration opens March 8, 2022. For complete information about the IMA's Accounting & Finance Conference and registration details, visit imaconference.org.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

CONTACT:

Giuseppe Barone

IMA

(201) 474-1681

giuseppe.barone@imanet.org

Brian Sherry

Stern Strategy Group

(908) 325-3866

bsherry@sternstrategy.com

SOURCE: IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/691999/Registration-Opens-for-IMAs-Accounting-Finance-Conference