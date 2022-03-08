G-CON Manufacturing: G-CON standardPOD Cleanrooms, Now Available in Europe

The off-the-shelf cleanroom design is available immediately across the EMEA market with delivery to clients in 3 months or less.

KILKENNY, Ireland, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G-CON, the leader in off-site prefabricated, flexible cleanroom solutions, today announced its capabilities to manufacture and deliver the company's signature standardPOD cleanrooms in Europe. standardPODs, launched in the U.S. in 2020, are off-the-shelf cleanrooms designed to maximise efficiencies related to production, qualification, delivery and cost reduction and provide timeline certainty to drug manufacturing.

G-CON's standardPOD portfolio encompasses six PODs, three different dimensions with bi-directional and uni-directional flow approaches and all featuring ISO 7 classification. These units can ably support development and clinical scale operations for cell therapies, formulation and filling, drug substance, etc. and also be components of a building block approach for a multiple unit POD cluster to accommodate larger processing needs.

PODs, which have gained accelerating popularity over the past 12 years due to their prefabricated and prequalified turnkey benefits, are now readily available for the EMEA market through the standardPOD product line. With standardisation, these cleanrooms can be purchased at a set price, inclusive of design and qualification. G-CON's standardized approach reduces the engineering design and fabrication timelines through process driven manufacturing with standard parts from qualified vendors and by employing a trained and experienced workforce. Commissioning and qualification are also well-defined, allowing for delivery in as little as three months from order.

"G-CON continues to expand its global product portfolio of pre-engineered standardPODs to help further reduce the time and cost for installing the highest quality cGMP cleanroom infrastructure for its clients", stated Dennis Powers, Vice President of Business Development & Design Consulting for G-CON. "Standardization will drive efficiencies as the industry increasingly adopts pre-fabricated modular construction."

Click here to request a copy of G-CON's standardPOD Catalogue.

About G-CON

G-CON is fulfilling the needs of reliable and fast deliverable capacities for the biopharmaceutical industry. G-CON provides comprehensive prefabricated and prequalified CGMP compliant cleanroom environments and platforms for uses ranging from laboratory, clinical and commercial production for a variety of therapeutic applications.

Through a well-defined customer need driven approach to design, production, installation and qualification, G-CON provides a fully functional cleanroom product portfolio enabling reliable biocapacity planning on-time and within-budget. For more information, please visit G-CON's website at http://www.gconbio.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761232/G_CON_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761233/standardPOD.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761234/standardPOD_2.jpg