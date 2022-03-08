DPS Group Global: DPS Group Welcomes Philip Lyman as Director of Process Modeling

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has hired Philip Lyman, PhD as its director of process modeling. In his new role, Philip will drive innovation and thought leadership across all U.S. project operations business units. Reporting to the president of U.S. project operations, Werner Greyling, Philip will serve as a top-level technical expert while supporting projects on a global basis.

"We are excited to welcome Philip to DPS as our Director of Process Modeling as well as introducing clients to scientific ways of improving operations," said Werner. "Philip has the unique talent to provide an overall snapshot of a facility's operations and can develop a roadmap to improve efficiencies, operating costs and increase throughput."

With over 27 years of experience, Philip is a subject matter expert in process modeling and simulation. He is a global technical team leader with a track record of delivering targeted process models for design optimization, debottlenecking, scheduling, and cost reduction. He is experienced with many life sciences production processes including cell culture, small molecule, liquid fill, oral solid dosage, cell and gene therapy, plasma fractionation and oligonucleotides. These models often include supporting services such as utilities, waste, material and personnel logistics, warehousing, and quality control functions. Working with other process engineers to correctly calibrate and manipulate the models, these simulations help DPS Group's clients better understand how to increase throughput, decrease operating costs, and improve efficiency in overall operations.

Philip received a PhD and M.S. in Chemical Engineering, Process Modeling and Control, from Lehigh University. He earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He is a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE).

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting, and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification, and validation as well as client-side technical services.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 47 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,500 people in 18 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

Media Contact

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM

Rhino PR

978.985.4541

dps@rhinopr.com

SOURCE: DPS Group Global

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/691000/DPS-Group-Welcomes-Philip-Lyman-as-Director-of-Process-Modeling