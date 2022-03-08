Tabula ICAV - Delisting Notice

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

If you are in any doubt about the course of action to take in relation to this document, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisor.

If you have sold or transferred your shares in Tabula iTraxx IG Bond UCITS ETF (EUR) or Tabula European iTraxx Crossover Credit Short UCITS ETF (EUR), please pass this document at once to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee as soon as possible.

Please note that this notice has not been reviewed by the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank").

This notice may also be translated into other languages. Any such translation shall only contain the same information and have the same meaning as the English language notice. To the extent that there is any inconsistency between the English language notice and the notice in another language, the English language notice will prevail. If applicable, please contact your paying agent for a local language version of this notice.

08 March 2022

Delisting Notice

Dear Shareholder,

Tabula ICAV (the "ICAV")

Delistings ISIN Fund Name Exchange Ticker Trading currency IE00BL6XZW69 Tabula iTraxx IG Bond UCITS ETF (EUR) LSE TTRX LN EUR IE00BH05CB83 Tabula European iTraxx Crossover Credit Short UCITS ETF (EUR) LSE TECS LN EUR

(together the "Funds")

The ICAV, has decided to consolidate its current listings for the Funds and in accordance with the instrument of incorporation, the board of directors of the ICAV (the "Board of Directors") has decided to proceed with the delisting of the share classes of the Funds in the above table from the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") as of 23 March 2022 at the close of business.

Following the above-mentioned delisting, the share classes will be only removed from the LSE. For the avoidance of doubt, the listing of the shares on the other stock exchange listed below will not be affected and so investor protection is not at risk and positions mat be sold on the stock exchanges on which the share classes remain listed:

Remaining Listings ISIN Fund Name Exchange Ticker Trading currency IE00BL6XZW69 Tabula iTraxx IG Bond UCITS ETF (EUR) Xetra TABX GY EUR Borsa Italiana TTRX IM EUR IE00BH05CB83 Tabula European iTraxx Crossover Credit Short UCITS ETF (EUR) Xetra TAB1 GY EUR

The ICAV's prospectus, the relevant supplements and KIIDs are available for consultation on www.tabulaim.com or may be obtained from the Investment Manager upon request to ir@tabulagroup.com.

For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Tabula Investor Relations at the following contact details:

Phone number +44 20 3909 4700

Email address: ir@tabulagroup.com

Kind regards,

__________________

Director, Tabula ICAV