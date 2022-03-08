With fears over Europe's gas supply tightening, the Australian government is forging ahead in the green hydrogen sector by launching tech incubator HyGate and awarding Volt Advisory Group cash to develop a renewable energy microgrid. Australian business Fortescue Future Industries and Europe's Airbus will work on hydrogen-powered aircraft and Kawasaki Heavy Industries is making strides in transporting hydrogen from the state of Victoria.Russia's invasion of Ukraine has piled pressure on gas markets and driven up the price of gas-powered grey hydrogen and ammonia versus the renewable version ...

