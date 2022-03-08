Margulies Perruzzi Bolsters Staff with Seven New Hires

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, today announced the addition of seven new professionals to support the firm's growth in its workplace, healthcare, science, and real estate practice areas. This roster of new employees will add their respective talents and strengths to MP's team of more than 50 creative and client service-oriented professionals. MP is pleased to welcome:

Jonathan Bailey-Francois ~ Project Designer

Jonathan has explored the importance of interdisciplinary coworking, master planning, the impact policy has on architecture, the introduction of new technologies in a professional environment, and the benefits of volunteering as a designer. Jonathan's passion for craft, thought, and sustainability led to his Master's Thesis winning the Thesis Award for Excellence; he will use this passion to develop and grow as a designer with intentions to become a licensed architect.

Michael Fortunato ~ Marketing Coordinator

Mike is a marketing professional within the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. He specializes in client-facing communications, content creation, graphic design, and proposal planning and development. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Advertising and Public Relations from Suffolk University.

Marissa Meads ~ Interior Designer

Marissa brings a balance of creativity, forward thinking, and innovative designing skills to the MP team. She is talented interior designer with over five years' experience and strives to design unique and transformative interiors spaces for workplaces and life sciences companies. She helps clients achieve their vision through a structured design process by balancing colors, textures, and lighting to create spaces that reflect their unique qualities.

Alvaro Ribeiro, AIA ~ Senior Architect

Alvaro has over 22 years of experience designing spaces for life sciences, medical device, and technology clients. His portfolio spans projects providing cutting-edge facilities for clients across New England's expanding science and technology industry. At MP, Alvaro is a valuable asset to any project, leveraging his experience to provide insight that helps guide the project team and deliver innovative design solutions.

Jessica Sulprizio, RA ~ Architect

Jessica is a registered architect with experience in both the interior design and architecture of a variety of mixed-use residential, academic, and workplace projects. She is passionate about design and creating spaces that are attuned to the vision and values of her clients. Skilled in both Revit and Enscape, she produces 2D and 3D drawings for all design phases.

Colin Whalen ~ Project Designer

As a project designer, Colin specializes in master planning as well as new construction and renovations for core and shell building projects in life sciences and other sectors. He strives to create welcoming and engaging facades that help support the goal to attract and retain tenants.

Joshua White, AIA ~ Project Manager

As a project manager, Josh is a collaborative and team-oriented leader, taking projects from conceptual design through completed construction. His portfolio spans a range of different project types, including mixed-use developments.

"We believe a successful design is one that not only satisfies a company's space needs, but also creates transformative experiences that enhance and transform the way work is done," said Dan Perruzzi, AIA, LEED AP, principal and senior partner at Margulies Perruzzi. "We remain steadfast in its commitment to design excellence, cutting-edge technology, and superior client service. We are thrilled to welcome new designers and professional staff that espouse these values to help grow our practice and build on the strength of our core studios."

Alvaro Ribeiro and Jessica Sulprizio have both rejoined Margulies Perruzzi. "Both Alvaro and Jessica have contributed to some of our most innovative design projects over many years, and we join our clients in their excitement to welcome them back to MP," continued Dan.

Since its founding in 1988, MP has evolved into an award-winning design firm that creates buildings and workspaces that inspire creativity, attract, and retain talent, and enhance mission engagement. The firm collaborates with clients in the corporate, professional services, healthcare, science/technology, and real estate communities to design productive and inspiring work environments.

About Margulies Perruzzi

As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Health, Science, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor. More information may be found at https://mparchitectsboston.com.

