LCA Announces Advisory Board to Address the Latino Career Chasm

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / The Latino Career Assessment (LCA) is pleased to announce the formation of its Board of Advisors. The Board provides strategic direction to LCA in its mission to support the development and advancement of Latino professionals.

The LCA was formed with a singular mission: to increase Latino representation in professional and leadership roles across American organizations. As the first-ever validated assessment for Latino professionals, the LCA delivers research-driven evaluations and development, based upon the 14 predictors of Latino career success, at prices affordable for everyone. The LCA and its associated development solutions are currently available at www.LatinoCareerAssessment.com.

In response to this event, LCA CEO Maryanne Piña stated, "I am so honored to have such accomplished leaders participate on the LCA Advisory Board. Each member brings years of service and expertise to the table and will be instrumental in both growing LCA solutions and addressing the Latino career chasm."

The LCA Advisory Board is comprised of the following members:

Maryanne Piña - LCA | Founder & CEO & majority owner of Career Management Partners-CMP.

| Founder & CEO & majority owner of Career Management Partners-CMP. Joe Frodsham - CMP | President.

| President. Andre Arbelaez - Hispanic C-Suite Corporate Council (HC3) | President & CEO.

| President & CEO. Benjamin Beckhart - Beckhart Engendra | Chief Engender Officer & Former Metco, CEO.

| Chief Engender Officer & Former Metco, CEO. Claudia Chavez Castilla - CMP | Director Latino Career Initiatives.

| Director Latino Career Initiatives. Michael Ferrier - Parker Wellbore | Deputy General Counsel.

| Deputy General Counsel. Jennie Lopez - Eli Lilly | Associate Vice President Global Talent Acquisition.

| Associate Vice President Global Talent Acquisition. Marty Martinez - Social Revolt | Founder & CEO.

| Founder & CEO. Linda Valdez-Thompson - Valdez Thompson Consulting | Former Executive at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

About the LCA

The LCA has a singular focus on supporting the development and advancement of Latinos through research-driven and proven career solutions. For more information, visit www.LatinoCareerAssessment.com.

