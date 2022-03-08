Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) (FR0011651694 ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces the granting of a patent for its anti-Pseudomonas aeruginosa phages by the Chinese patent office.

This second patent in China, following the one granted in December for its anti-Staphylococcus aureus phages, gives the Company protection until the end of 2034 on this large market.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, said: "Antibiotic resistance directly caused 1,270,000 deaths worldwide in 2019, more than malaria and HIV, and WHO estimates that this figure will reach 10 million in 20501. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is one of the six most deadly pathogens1. With antibiotherapy research at its lowest, phage therapy is one of the most promising ways forward. The granting of a second patent in China just weeks after the first is the result of intense work by our intellectual property teams, who I would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly thank. The intellectual property policy is an integral part of our corporate strategy and aims to protect our investments in precision phage therapy, a therapeutic field of the future in which Pherecydes Pharma intends to play a leading role

Pherecydes Pharma has an active portfolio of four patents each covering multiple phages and their variants against the target bacteria: Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia Coli. These are three of the six most deadly bacteria1. While some patents are still pending in certain jurisdictions, others have already been granted in major territories such as the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Israel and China.

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in several dozen patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, Pherecydes Pharma, its shareholders and its affiliates, directors, officers, counsels and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, statistical information or forecast information contained within this news release and that originates or is derived from third party sources or industry publications; these statistical data and forecast information are only used in this press release for information purposes. Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version will prevail.

1 Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis; The Lancet, January 19, 2022

