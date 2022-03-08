Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C6AF ISIN: KYG393871085 Ticker-Symbol: 76J 
Tradegate
08.03.22
17:52 Uhr
50,36 Euro
-0,98
-1,91 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,9853,3019:21
52,9653,2019:20
PR Newswire
08.03.2022 | 19:03
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.: Arasan announces the immediate availability of its MIPI D-PHY(SM) IP as Tx Only or Rx Only for the GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET process node.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, the leading provider of Total IPTM solutions for today's Systems on a Chip (SoC) industry, today announced the immediate availability of their ultra-low power standalone MIPI D-PHYSM Tx only IP and Rx only IP for the GlobalFoundries 12nm FinFET manufacturing node. Using the D-PHY IP as a standalone Tx and Rx saves area and power, especially in SoC's with multiple camera interfaces.

The standalone MIPI D-PHY Tx only IP and Rx only IP for GlobalFoundries' 12nm FinFET manufacturing node is based on Arasan's Silicon Proven 2nd generation MIPI D-PHYSM IP architecture, which focuses on ultra-low power consumption while optimizing area. As a result, our D-PHYSM IP is suited for wearables and IoT Display applications where power is critical and Automotive SoC's where there are multiple camera interfaces required. This D-PHYSM IP with its fault resistant capabilities has seen a rapid adoption by Automotive SoC vendors.

Arasan's MIPI D-PHYSM Tx only and Rx only are silicon proven for the 12nm process. Using the PHY protocol interface Arasan's MIPI D-PHYSM seamlessly integrates with Arasan's MIPI CSI IP and Display interface (DSI). It is compliant with the MIPI D-PHYSM v1.2 offering speed upto 2.5GBps per lane. It supports synchronous transfer at high-speed mode with a bit rate of 80-1500 Mb/s without deskew calibration and up to 2500 Mb/s with deskew calibration and asynchronous transfer at low power mode with a bit rate of 10 Mb/s. It also features an On-chip clock generation configurable for Tx or Rx function only.

For additional information, https://www.arasan.com/products/mipi/mipi-phys/d-phy-1-2/

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two-decade history to include all things mobile - starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to today's Automobiles, Drones, and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.

Contact:
Dr. Sam Beal
Mktg1@arasan.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445207/Arasan_Total_IP_Logo.jpg

GLOBALFOUNDRIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.