Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2022) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) (the "Company" or "Aires"), a provider of scientifically-proven EMF modulation technology, launched their first video of a series demonstrating the effectiveness of the Aires microprocessor at eliminating the biological effects of radiation emitted from electronic devices.

Inspired by an earlier peer-reviewed study performed by leading researchers, this video demonstration shows the same compelling visualization of the physiological response of a human brain with and without the use of the Aires microprocessor. To lead this demonstration, Aires enlisted the help of a leading neuroscientist and certified QEEG/Brain Mapping expert and CEO of NeuroField Inc. Dr. Nicholas Dogris of Santa Barbara, CA. Using electroencephalography ("EEG"), Dr. Dogris mapped real-time brain activity of 4 test subjects while performing basic activities using wireless technology devices.

"As a technology-loving consumer, two things stood out to me when I first read the findings published by the original research team. As a mobile phone power user myself, the first thing that really grabbed me was seeing the EMR-induced stress in the test subjects brain with very normal phone usage. There was an incredible amount of negative brain activity. This was something I did not fully understand until I read this study. The second thing was just how clearly effective the Aires technology was at returning the brain to a calm baseline. Reading the research on the page was powerful so I knew if we could replicate this study as close as possible on video, viewers will quickly experience the same overwhelming reaction I had," said Josh Bruni, Chief Revenue Officer at Aires.

While several of the demonstrations captured the brain's responses to regular tasks performed while using a cell phone, one demonstrations looked at the change in brain waves while using a VR headset. As consumers continue to move towards virtual and augmented reality or the Metaverse, understanding the body's biological response to a device worn so close to the brain was of importance to Aires.

"I think the science is lagging far behind the adoption rate of technology and the exponential increase in EMR that comes with that. This seems to be the case in the US and Canada where many of the exposure limits and regulations that govern these things predates the invention and usage of nearly all consumer mobile and wireless technologies. It for sure predates the mass rollout of the Internet Of Things and for sure predates extremely powerful technology worn in such close proximity to the brain such as a VR headset. As science and regulators play catch up our goal with these videos is really two things: first, show consumers we have more to learn about the biological effects of EMFs; second, there is an effective solution already available. So go play your games, use your cell phone, talk to your refrigerator or whatever it is you use your technology for and do so with peace of mind and confidence," added Bruni

VaynerCommerce, Aires' media partner, directed and produced the video which was filmed in Los Angeles in February, 2022. Although a date for the next video has not been announced, the Aires team says more are already in development. You can go here to view the first video.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly accredited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.airestech.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Dimitry Serov, CEO

Email: dimitry@airestech.com

Telephone: (905) 482-4667

Website: www.airestech.com

For further information please contact:

5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc.

Cindy Gray, CEO & Managing Director

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (403) 705.5076

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not intended for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States Securities laws.

Brain Scan Video: https://airestech.com/blogs/news/eeg-brain-scan-video-shoot

Earlier study: https://airestech.com/pages/verify-effect

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115995