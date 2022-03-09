Southen Luxury Homes: Lake Oconee Home Builder, Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes, Opens Home Design Studio to Reynolds

Premium Lake Oconee Builder, Kevin Aycock, Is Designing Your Reynolds Home so You Get the Full Experience

LAKE OCONEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Premium builder Southern Luxury Homes , led by Kevin Aycock, is bringing their full-service efforts to the gates of Reynolds Lake Oconee to offer even more convenience to their clients with a brand-new design center. With this change, homeowners can now have their meetings at the design center, which is located just outside the gates of Reynolds, while they pick the different components of their homes. When the day's work is done, clients can go explore the area where their future home will be and learn more about it.

A Full-Service Design Center

In March, Aycock and his team will be unveiling their long-awaited full-service design center, which will act as the location for all future home consultations. This design center, equipped with all of the experts and references that a homeowner could possibly need, will open its doors and welcome future clients for a Southern Luxury Homes experience that is unlike any other. "It allows us to get it all done very quickly, very stress-free with a fun experience - fun being the keyword there," says Aycock, who believes that this design center will make his clients enjoy the experience even more.

At the design center, homeowners will be able to meet the Southern Luxury Homes team to create the home of their dreams one decision at a time. The team hopes to simplify the process by giving clients easy access to the materials that they will be choosing from. Everything from cabinet and paint samples to plumbing fixtures will be readily available, making it easy for clients to choose what they want to see in their homes.

A Price Homeowners Can Count On

"No one likes financial surprises," says Aycock, who sees the new design center as an opportunity for his clients to save. Previous cost breakdowns could change because homeowners would choose key components for the home later on in the process, placing them at the mercy of the market. With the design center, they can pick everything in advance, allowing Aycock and his team to price the components exactly as they are in that moment, completely eliminating the risk of price changes in an industry that sees constant fluctuations.

An Opportunity to Explore Lake Oconee

Previous design meetings were led in Atlanta, but Southern Luxury Homes' shift to Reynolds Lake Oconee makes it easy for clients to get to know the area while they work on their home design. Most clients are not from the area, which is why Aycock and his team have been so committed to bringing their design center closer to home. With this change, clients can go explore the Lake Oconee area to learn more about it, whether that means going to the pool or playing golf at the local course. Aycock and his team invite their clients to receive the true local experience so that they can fall in love with the area and their new home at the same time.

About Southern Luxury Homes

The philosophy of Southern Luxury Homes is simple: create beautiful houses that become homes, and homes that become part of the community for a lifetime. And Southern Luxury Homes does just that - through the incorporation of the newest trends and innovations combined with the utilization of the best quality materials and craftsmanship. Southern Luxury Homes is a dedicated home design company that helps its clients to identify the untapped dreams that can be used to create custom homes. With decades of experience, Kevin Aycock leads his team to greatness and provides custom home solutions that exceed the expectations of their clients every single time. Powered by a love for art and design, this group builds homes that highlight the luxury difference in a way that their clients can see and feel. A result of many years of experience in the building and real estate industry, the Southern Luxury Homes team possesses a keen eye for detail and an impressive level of expertise at every phase of the process - from breaking ground to welcoming you home.

Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes is an esteemed custom Lake Oconee Builder that believes homes should be tailored exactly to your wants and needs. Southern Luxury Homes builds custom homes that reflect the personality and tastes of its owners.

