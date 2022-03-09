Anyone looking for modern technologies, will find them at thyssenkrupp AG. After years of restructuring, the Essen-based group can report an initial positive conclusion: The transformation to modernity has been successfully implemented! The sale of non-core activities is not yet complete, but the measures of the transformation program are already taking effect. In its new form, thyssenkrupp AG and its subsidiaries are now a high-performing group with strong independent businesses. At present, the risks of significantly increased raw material prices and disrupted supply chains remain, but they should be manageable over time and no longer pose a threat to the medium-term outlook. However, the continuation of the armed conflicts in Eastern Europe directly impacts individual areas of the thyssenkrupp Group. We analyze the opportunities and risks.

