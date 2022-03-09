Valora Holding AG: E-Commerce & Delivery: Valora launches avec now delivery service in Basel

DJ E-Commerce & Delivery: Valora launches avec now delivery service in Basel

Valora Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous E-Commerce & Delivery: Valora launches avec now delivery service in Basel 2022-03-09 / 07:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Media release

Delivery services are closely connected to the foodvenience trend. That's why Valora is introducing shopping solutions in the area of e-commerce and delivery in addition to the autonomous store initiative. The delivery service avec now, already available in Zurich, will now also operate in Basel from Wednesday, 9 March 2022.

While avec now in Zurich delivers from the Hardplatz avec store, Valora in Basel is testing its own storage facilities as the order departure point. Valora is confident this will add efficiency to the warehouse logistics. In addition, the staff can focus fully on processing orders.

Households and offices in the city of Basel and Binningen will receive their orders, which can be placed Monday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., in basically just 15 minutes by e-bike. There is no minimum order, and delivery costs are CHF 2.90 per purchase. To celebrate the start, the first 200 orders will receive a mystery bag.

Orders in Zurich and Basel can now also be placed via the avec now app, available for download from the Apple and Google Play app stores.

The avec now convenience range comprises about 1,700 products and includes smaller purchases, such as items that people suddenly find they are missing (top-ups) or impulse buys (cravings) that must be delivered quickly.

This media release is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom.

About Valora Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network work to brighten up their customers' journey with a comprehensive foodvenience offering - nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The around 2,700 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented locations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo and the popular own brand ok.- as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the world's leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. In 2021, Valora generated annual external sales of CHF 2.2 billion. The Group's registered office is in Muttenz, Switzerland. The registered shares of Valora Holding AG (VALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact:

Media Relations Martin Zehnder Fon +41 61 467 24 53 media@valora.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1297759 2022-03-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1297759&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2022 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)