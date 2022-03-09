Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Aktientipp: Trotz Marktturbulenzen: Rekordvolumen, aber aufwärts!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBZ4 ISIN: CA2446331035 Ticker-Symbol: 35D 
Tradegate
09.03.22
08:57 Uhr
0,258 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEFENSE METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEFENSE METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2510,27809:00
0,2510,25809:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEFENSE METALS
DEFENSE METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEFENSE METALS CORP0,2580,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.