FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Presentation at the DNB Energy & Shipping Conference March 2022

March 9, 2022 - Hamilton, Bermuda
Flex LNG will attend at the DNB Energy & Shipping Conference in Oslo today.
Please find attached the presentation to be used in investor relations meetings.
The presentation is also available on our website www.flexlng.com
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@flexlng.com
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
- Flex LNG - DNB Energy and Shipping Conference March 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dad277cd-7bed-44af-a4b7-ead20f96e3d7)
