Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Aktientipp: Trotz Marktturbulenzen: Rekordvolumen, aber aufwärts!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.03.2022 | 08:04
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alvexo: ALVEXO: PROUD WINNER OF FOUR AWARDS AT THE LONDON TRADER SHOW

NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alvexo was the top winner at this year's London Trader Show collecting four awards in the following categories- Best Investment Product, Best Mobile Trading APP, Best Product Innovation, and Best Trading Platform.

Alvexo_Logo

Alvexo from its inception has always strived to make trading clearer and simpler, enabling all active traders to confidently navigate the markets.

Being a recipient of the awards is a testament to Alvexo's strength, beliefs, and goals. Alvexo proudly accepts the awards on behalf of every member of its organization and proudly takes its hat off to them in recognition of their combined devotion and hard work which made all this possible.

It's all about innovation and the passion to improve and exceed expectations.
Always pushing and asking what more can we do.

We clearly march to a different beat when it comes to placing our clients first by empowering its users every step of the way.

The financial industry requires a great deal of knowledge and respect because changes happen in a snap. It is here where Alvexo through its vast technology and features, outshines them all.

Knowledge is power and Alvexo is proud to share its vast insights for the benefit of its users providing them a solution to realize their potential.

Yael Kleinman, Managing Director of VPR Safe Financial Group said: "We know that our mission doesn't end here as we will continue to combine a customer-centric approach coupled with advanced technological innovation for all future investors."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762434/Alvexo_Logo.jpg

Contact: presse@alvexo.eu

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.